Half an hour from Tel Aviv: The surprising place where a boutique hotel has opened

The city of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, founded nearly three decades ago, is now receiving its first hotel. The Jacob Hotel chain is currently opening Jacob Modi'in – the first hotel to open in the city since its establishment in 1996.

The new hotel is located in the western complex of the Azrieli Group, which also includes commercial spaces, offices, and rental housing. It is within walking distance of the city's entertainment area, which includes restaurants, bars, and shops.

With an investment of about NIS 7M in design, the hotel offers 85 rooms of various sizes spread over two floors covering an area of about 5,200 square meters. Guests can choose between double rooms, family rooms, and suites of 60 square meters. The hotel prices start at NIS 765 for a couple during the week.

The hotel’s design conveys an atmosphere of relaxed luxury, with an elegant and contemporary style. The rooms are equipped with a smart system for controlling electricity and air conditioning systems, and the public areas include a luxurious lobby, a large dining room, and two well-equipped playrooms. Jacob Modi'in Hotel (credit: SIMPLEX)

Meeting the Needs of the Business Community and Residents

The hotel offers solutions for conferences and business and family events, with five meeting rooms, an event and conference hall, an event garden, and a large synagogue hall. Events of up to 150 people can be held, and it is equipped with the latest technology for professional and family meetings. In the future, a bar-restaurant will open in the hotel, which will also be open to outside guests, as well as a spa with five treatment rooms.

Einat Ganon, the hotel manager and Vice President of the Jacob chain, explains: "We are very excited to be the cornerstone of the hotel industry in the city of Modi'in. Jacob Modi'in Hotel is a big announcement for the city and for the hotel industry in Israel." Jacob Modi'in Hotel (credit: SIMPLEX)

According to her, the hotel was designed to meet the needs of various target audiences: "Its proximity to the airport makes it a convenient and accessible solution for international tourists and business tourism. The hotel’s facilities allow for conferences, corporate off-sites, and business and private events. Even now, a month before the opening, we have received many inquiries and have several events already booked, which is very exciting and shows the need that existed."