Technology and innovation for the whole family: Products that will make your life easier

Technological devices can make family life easier and save time and effort. Integrating convenience and innovation into daily life can give parents more quality time with their families and reduce time-consuming tasks. We have compiled a list of features in household appliances that can upgrade the daily lives of every family:

Washing Machine

Siemens (credit: PR) Large Capacity: A smart washing machine with a 9 kg capacity is ideal for families with children. The large capacity allows for washing bigger loads, saving time and energy while simplifying laundry tasks. Especially when there are kids, laundry often piles up, requiring a quick and efficient solution.

Smart App Connectivity: Smart washing machines allow full control via an app. This enables remote operation from a mobile device, selecting the best program for different types of laundry, or checking when the cycle is complete—an ideal solution for busy parents.

StainRemoval Feature: One of the biggest challenges with kids is the number of stains on clothes—chocolate, grass, tomato sauce, and more. The StainRemoval feature addresses this issue with a special program designed to remove up to 16 types of stains. Combined with technologies like smart spin cycles and additional rinses, it ensures even the toughest stains are cleaned effectively.

Refrigerator

Siemens (credit: PR) Storage: When there are children at home, keeping large amounts of food fresh becomes a challenge. A refrigerator with four doors and a capacity of 405 liters for cooling and 200 liters for freezing provides an ideal solution—extra space for storing milk, fresh fruits and vegetables, snacks, and pre-prepared meals. A refrigerator with a 0-degree drawer for preserving meat and fish and a humidity control option for fruits and vegetables is essential.

SuperCooling and SuperFreezing Functions: Many families need fast cooling and freezing functions. SuperCooling and SuperFreezing allow quick and efficient cooling or freezing of groceries without long waiting times.

Dishwasher

Siemens (credit: PR) High Hygiene and Sterilization: Hygiene Plus Program: Kids bring joy to the home, but unfortunately, they are not always careful about cleanliness and hygiene. Therefore, maintaining hygiene is critical. A dishwasher with sterilization functions performs deep cleaning and helps eliminate stubborn bacteria that may be found on dishes or baby bottles. The Hygiene Plus program operates at high temperatures to combat bacteria and viruses. Additionally, Siemens dishwashers feature a Tested Hygiene Quality certification, ensuring approved programs that effectively handle various viruses.

Auto Open Dry: With kids at home, it's easy to forget certain tasks. This function automatically opens the dishwasher door at the end of the program, allowing dishes to dry quickly and efficiently—no need to rush back to the kitchen to open the door; the drying happens automatically.

Special Functions for Delicate Items: In families, there are often many delicate items such as baby bottles, glass cups, or fragile dishware. A high-quality dishwasher includes features specifically designed for such items, ensuring careful and professional cleaning.

Time Light: This feature projects the remaining time of the program onto the floor, allowing you to know exactly when the dishes will be ready. Especially in households with children, where there are always other things demanding attention, this feature ensures you can plan your time effectively.

Oven

Siemens (credit: PR) Pyrolytic Cleaning Program: An oven with a pyrolytic cleaning program is a great solution for busy parents. In this program, the oven heats up to extremely high temperatures (about 480°C), "burning" off food residues from the walls and doors. This eliminates the need for manual cleaning—after the program, only ash remains, which can be easily wiped away.

Air Fry: The Air Fry program offers a quick, tasty, and healthy cooking solution. It allows for the preparation of fast foods like fries or schnitzel without the need for oil, enabling children to enjoy their favorite foods while parents can provide a healthier alternative.

What Does Siemens Offer?

iQ700 Washing Machine – a front-load washing machine with a 9 kg capacity and 1400 RPM, featuring an A energy rating. It connects to the HomeConnect app, allowing remote operation of the StainRemoval program, which removes up to 16 types of stains, including red wine, grass, and chocolate.

iQ700 Dryer – a heat pump dryer with a 9 kg capacity and an A energy rating. It connects to the HomeConnect app, where users can monitor program completion and schedule cycles at convenient times. It also includes the intelligentDry feature, which automatically adjusts drying settings based on the previous washing cycle when paired with a HomeConnect washing machine. The dryer "communicates" with the washing machine, receiving data about laundry load, fabric type, and moisture level, ensuring optimal drying.

iQ300 Refrigerator – a multi-door refrigerator available in brushed stainless steel or black glass. It offers a 405-liter cooling capacity and 200-liter freezing capacity. Equipped with SuperCooling and SuperFreezing, it quickly chills or freezes newly purchased groceries. It also features glass shelves, LED lighting, and MultiAirflow technology for even cooling that maintains freshness over time.

iQ500 Dishwasher – a fully integrated wide dishwasher with Auto Open Dry, automatically opening the door at the end of the program for energy-efficient and optimal drying. It includes the Hygiene Plus program, operating at high temperatures to help eliminate bacteria such as coronavirus and flu viruses. For even more stringent sanitization, it has an extra-high-temperature option, making it an excellent choice for sterilizing baby bottles. Additionally, it features Time Light, which projects a countdown on the floor, and special programs for delicate items like glassware and small dishware, ensuring they are cleaned without breaking.