With a heavenly design: The famous café opens another vibrant branch

Café Gan Sipur, a restaurant group located in Israel’s most beautiful parks, is expanding with another restaurant. After eight successful branches across the country, Café Gan Sipur Rishon Lezion West, at the Family Park, joins the family.

The Café Gan Sipur restaurants are designed to be child-friendly, featuring a vowelized menu, special dishes kids love, as well as activity booklets and reading books.

Café Gan Sipur, Rishon Lezion West (credit: Hagay Swisa, studio) Café Gan Sipur, Rishon Lezion West (credit: Hagay Swisa, studio)

While the group’s restaurants are situated in parks such as Sacher Park in Jerusalem and Story Park in Holon (where the first restaurant opened in 2011), Café Gan Sipur Rishon Lezion West is located in Family Park, where visitors can find various sports fields, a large dog park, unique playground equipment, slides, swings, a promenade, a sandy beach, lawns, and more.

And what about the venue’s design? Shani Ring, who designed the space, shares: “I aimed to create a unique, immersive space that brings the outdoors in, given the special location at the edge of the park. The use of outdoor furniture and abundant greenery both inside and out brings a lively atmosphere to the space.

“The color palette is warm, incorporating shades of terracotta, mint, and peach, reflected in a pixel-patterned tile that creates a different repeating pattern on each surface, as well as in the wall colors, lighting, tabun oven, and large air-conditioning duct.

“The highlight is, of course, the illustrated ceiling, painted by Kati Kanievsky and printed directly onto large acoustic tiles, creating a unique, wallpaper-like decorative ceiling. The greenery extends onto the glass above the booths, and velvet lighting fixtures combined with fringes in a uniform rhythm complete the look.”