Osem establishes a new electrical laboratory at the city's high school

Technological education in Sderot took a significant step forward with the inauguration of a new electrical laboratory at the Amit Comprehensive High School in the city. The program, which began operating at the start of the current school year, includes 17 students from Sderot and will enable them to obtain a certified electrician’s license and advance in the field of electronics in the future. The program was established with the support of the Osem Sderot Foundation, which funded the opening of the electrical laboratory where the studies take place. The foundation was established following the events of October 7 to promote technological education in the city and has been operating for the second year, creating employment opportunities for young people in Sderot within the technological environment in general and at the Osem factory in the city in particular. Pinhas Kimelman, Deputy CEO and VP of Human Resources at Osem (credit: PR)

During the inauguration event, students presented their work in the laboratory to representatives of the municipality, Osem, and proud parents. "Supporting the establishment of the electrical engineering program is an integral part of the activities of the Osem Sderot Foundation in the city," said Pinhas Kimelman, Deputy CEO and VP of Human Resources at Osem, who participated in the event. "Technological education is the backbone of Israeli industry, and industry is the backbone of the country's growth and development. The vision of the Osem Foundation is to provide opportunities for the development of technological and industrial professions for the young generation of Sderot while rehabilitating and advancing industry in the city. The choice of Sderot was not random; there is a deep and longstanding connection between Sderot and Osem. In fact, the company's largest factory is located in Sderot, has been operating for over 45 years, and employs more than 500 workers."

Kimelman explained that the Osem Foundation's activities are based on three main components. The first is financial support and funding from Osem, the second is the Sderot Municipality and its education department, which supports 1,400 students from the city and thousands of high school students, and the third is academia and schools, including the Be’er Sheva Technological College, Sapir College, and, of course, Amit Comprehensive High School.

"The foundation operates across all age groups in Sderot," he noted. "The first level is supporting and promoting the next generation in high schools, the second is supporting certification programs for technicians, engineers, and similar professions, the third is providing scholarships for students pursuing advanced degrees, and the final level is professional technological training for young people already in the workforce."

He added: "Over the past year, Osem has provided dozens of scholarships to students from Sderot and has also opened numerous courses and professional training programs in technological fields. This year, we are focusing on high schools through collaboration with Amit Comprehensive High School and the establishment of the electrical engineering program, which is the first of its kind in the city. As part of our support, we will provide financial assistance for setting up the program, purchasing equipment and materials, funding scholarships for post-secondary students, and financing additional tutoring sessions in the afternoons. Beyond that, we will also bridge the gap between theoretical studies and practical experience by organizing educational tours of various factories, particularly Osem's plants. This will help connect theory to practice through guest lectures by senior Osem managers. Additionally, senior engineers from Osem will mentor the school's robotics team, and students will have the opportunity to complete their final projects at Osem's factories. In the long run, we will also offer employment opportunities to graduates of the program at Osem's factories in Sderot and the surrounding area."

Elad Kalimi, Deputy and Acting Mayor of Sderot (credit: PR) Uri Benbenisti, Director of Technological Programs at Amit Comprehensive High School in Sderot (credit: PR)

Regarding the inauguration ceremony, Kimelman expressed his excitement about the students' work and their strong motivation. "At the ceremony, we witnessed the impressive work of the program’s talented students. It is important to remember that these are young people who experienced the infiltration of terrorists into Sderot on October 7 and were displaced from their homes for months. Despite all the challenges, they returned to their studies with incredible resilience. During the ceremony, they presented projects they built and developed, and it was truly amazing to see how much they have already achieved. They have tremendous motivation to succeed, and with the support of their parents and teachers, I am confident they will thrive. It is truly uplifting and reinforces our belief that we are on the right path—not only for the future generation of Sderot but also for the future of the entire country."

Elad Kalimi, Deputy and Acting Mayor of Sderot and head of the education portfolio, added: "It is no secret that Osem and the city of Sderot have been walking hand in hand for many years. Osem’s involvement and commitment to the continued development and future of the city and its residents are well known and greatly appreciated. We extend our gratitude to the company's management for its decision to establish the Osem-Sderot Foundation for Technological Education, one of the most significant initiatives in the region in recent years."

"Technological education is the foundation of any successful industry, and through it, we will train the future generation of industry in the South in general and in Sderot in particular. Osem’s leadership has chosen to play a significant role in strengthening the city’s resilience. The company’s management is a key player in the field of advanced industry, and now we are partners in ensuring stable employment opportunities in an exciting and ever-evolving work environment. This is work with true national significance and the strengthening of urban resilience. We thank the company's management—Avi Ben Assayag, CEO of Osem Nestlé Group, and his team, as well as Mayor Alon Davidi—for their genuine partnership and commitment to the city's well-being and future."

Uri Benvenisti, Director of Technological Programs at Amit Comprehensive High School in Sderot, noted that collaboration with Osem is a strategic component of the city's development. "The launch of the electrical engineering program at Amit Comprehensive High School in Sderot is a significant and exciting step in advancing technological education in our city. The new, state-of-the-art laboratory provides our students with a modern and innovative learning environment, enabling them to acquire practical skills at the highest level and obtain an electrician's certification—a valued and in-demand profession that will open many doors for them in the future."

"This investment in the program is not just an investment in the present but also in the future. Graduates of the program will be able to continue their studies in post-secondary education, integrate into significant technological roles in the IDF and the workforce, and contribute meaningfully to Israel’s industry. The fruitful collaboration with the Osem Foundation goes far beyond financial support—it is a strategic partnership that creates real employment opportunities and prospects for young people in Sderot, strengthens the local community, and directly connects the education system with the world of industry and technology. We believe this collaboration will yield great results and lead to shared successes. We are proud to be part of this important initiative and thank all the partners for their contributions and shared vision."

