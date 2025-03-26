What’s good for J.Lo is good for Anna Aronov: Why is everyone falling for this brand?

The jewelry brand loved by J.Lo (among other things, Ben Affleck gave her the engagement ring), Gwen Stefani, Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, and many more, is launching a new collection. The New York-based brand, EFFY, has become especially recognized for its designs featuring the panther character that stars in many of the brand's jewelry pieces.

Now, the design line, which is already available in Impers stores, presents artistic creations that combine advanced technologies with traditional aspects—bold color combinations, texture games, and diamond cuts. The price range for women's jewelry can reach up to NIS 30,000, which is not cheap, but on the other hand, the brand offers a wide variety at lower costs starting from NIS 2,990, while men can enjoy a glamorous selection with prices starting at NIS 390.

So, what's available? The diamond collection with classic designs combining luxury and quality, the Signature collection with the brand’s iconic symbol—the panther with green eyes—for those bold among us. The collection of colorful gemstones for those who want to prominently express their personal taste, bracelets, jewelry incorporating mystical symbols, and, as mentioned, a whole wide world for men (including unique tennis bracelets for the guys).

The leading jewelry brand in the United States with over 10,000 points of sale brings with it modern and unique designs, rare diamond combinations, and colorful gemstones. Its jewelry adorns the best celebrities in the world and is seen on the most glittering red carpets. EFFY is not just the brand’s name—it’s the name of its founder, Effy Hematian, a respected jewelry designer with a background in engineering, a unique eye for design, and an endless passion for perfection. With a dream and a suitcase, he arrived in America and turned his jewelry into coveted works of art worldwide.