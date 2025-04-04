Corresponding with the beepers operation: Partner's new campaign

The Partner Communications Group is launching a new campaign today, led by the spokesperson Static. The campaign is based on Static's song "Al Harassi" and promotes Partner's advanced Private 5G network, which was launched over the past year.

Partner customers get to enjoy the benefits of the new network: stability, security and encryption, continuity, high-quality voice and video calls, and high capacity. Customers subscribed to 5G packages also enjoy higher browsing speeds and a better service experience during peak loads.

The campaign references the beepers operation that took place in Lebanon and portrays mobile phones as "stupid" devices, beepers, as long as they are not connected to Partner's 5G network: "Responding slowly... an hour to charge, the story gets stuck all the time. What an outdated beeper, even the Mossad isn't interested."

The international nPerf ranking determined in its report summarizing 2024 that "Partner's subscribers enjoyed the best 5G internet performance in Israel." Partner leads in the best performance across all measured categories: browsing, streaming, download and upload speeds, and latency. "Partner's success in focusing on 5G underscores its role as a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies," the ranking concluded.

The campaign is led by the McCann Tel Aviv advertising agency and director Shahar Segal.

Asaf Aviv, VP of Marketing and Content at Partner, said: "We continue to add new customers every day to our new and advanced Private 5G network, which provides a complementary and optimal experience for our mobile subscribers. A Geocartography survey tested and found what we've always known: Partner is the most preferred cellular network in Israel."