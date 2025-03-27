The three Dyson hair products that must land in Israel

If there’s one thing Dyson does well (besides making us drool over vacuum cleaners), it’s turning the world of hair care into something worth anticipating. So here’s my wish list of three products from their lineup that simply must come to Israel—because our hair is crying out for pampering, and we’re willing to invest to make it look like it does in commercials. Get ready to daydream about perfect hair. And while we're at it, Dyson also has crazy headphones that blow clean air into your nose while you listen to music. Seriously.

Dyson Supersonic r™ – The Fashion Show Dryer

Dyson Supersonic r™ – the fashion show dryer (credit: PR abroad) At the top of my wish list sits the Dyson Supersonic r™, the new dryer that looks like it was taken straight from a futuristic movie set. It’s 30% smaller and 20% lighter than its predecessor, which is really small—finally, a dryer that doesn’t feel like a dumbbell after five minutes of use. With a Hyperdymium™ motor that dries hair quickly and smart RFID sensors that adjust heat and airflow to its attachments, it's like having a personal stylist—only smarter.

Its attachments are like candy for your hair:

Fast Air Attachment

Professional Drying Attachment – sniper-like precision for perfect styling.

Diffuser – for well-defined curls without frizz.

Wide-Tooth Comb – detangles while drying because who has time to brush separately?

Flyaway Attachment – tames those pesky stray hairs.

It comes in stunning colors like Ceramic Pink, which looks like a dream, and Jasper Plum, a luxurious purple. I want it in Israel now, please.

Dyson’s Complementary Haircare Line (Chitosan™) – Creams, Serums, and Other Treats

Dyson's serums (credit: PR abroad) Dyson doesn't stop at devices—they also (long ago) launched the Chitosan™ line, a collection of complementary haircare products that make you want to wash your hair. We're talking creams, serums, and everything needed to make your hair look like it just came out of a spa—all infused with Dyson's technological magic.

Pre-Style Cream – applied to damp hair before styling, available in four versions tailored to different hair types (straight to curly, light to rich). It provides flexible hold, reduces frizz by 50%, and leaves hair soft and shiny.

Post-Style Serum – for dry hair after styling, adding definition, moisture, and 80% humidity protection (hello, gross and humid Israeli summer—I won’t miss you). It’s said to be perfect for sleek styles or defined curls without a sticky feel.

These products contain a magical ingredient called Chitosan (yes, from mushrooms!), which provides natural hold without making hair stiff like a helmet. They also have a light citrus scent that feels like a vacation. Plus, every pump delivers exactly 0.22 ml to prevent waste and overuse. I need this line in Israel. Yesterday.

An Upgraded Dyson Airwrap – They Must Be Working on One

Dyson Airwrap (credit: PR) The current Dyson Airwrap has already changed the game, but for those of us with thick, long hair, curls don’t hold all day, and the Israeli humidity doesn’t help. So I’m dreaming of an upgraded version, which Dyson is surely developing in their secret labs (because they never rest on their Coanda laurels).

Imagine an Airwrap with twice the airflow strength, one that grabs hair like a magnet, a higher (but still safe, because it’s Dyson) heat setting that locks in curls like the old-school hairspray, and new accessories like improved barrels with stronger grip to wrap curls, enhance shine, and keep them intact until the end of the day.

A new Wave+Curl attachment could feature dual airflow for long, thick hair, defining waves and curls without frizz while keeping them glossy until evening.

The Airwrap already works with Coanda technology to attract and curl hair gently without extreme heat, but I’m waiting for the next version. I have no doubt it’s on its way.

This trio—the Supersonic r™, the Chitosan™ line, and the upgraded Airwrap—is the ultimate wish list for anyone who lives for perfect hair every day with minimal effort. Now all that’s left is to pray that Dyson translates this, listens, and takes action. Until then, we’ll keep dreaming and brushing our hair the old-fashioned way, eagerly awaiting a shinier and better future—with hair devices that won’t drive us crazy.