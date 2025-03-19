The textile industry ahead of Passover: High-quality bedding that brings the holiday home

As the upcoming Passover season approaches, many of us are not only looking to clean our homes but also to bring in a sense of freshness and renewal. In a time when the holiday coincides with spring, there’s no better way to embrace change than by upgrading the bedroom with luxurious and comfortable bedding. The Cotton Club brand, founded by sisters Talia and Rona Mutzafi in 2020, perfectly meets this need with a selection of high-end bedding, towels, robes, and more, all crafted with a focus on quality, comfort, and modern design.

While the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted many businesses, the Mutzafi sisters found an opportunity in the midst of the crisis. They established Cotton Club with a simple yet clear vision—to bring top-tier bedding and home textiles. At a time when the pandemic was raging through the streets and people were confined to their homes between lockdowns, they successfully launched an online store that allowed customers to purchase high-quality products without leaving their homes. The result? A remarkable surge in sales and a meteoric rise of the brand, which quickly became one of the market leaders.

Spring brings change, and many of us take advantage of Passover to upgrade the overall look of our homes. Cotton Club understands exactly how to realize this concept, which is why their premium bedding, along with their towels, robes, and other textile products, has become a particularly popular choice for the holiday season.

Cotton Club's bedding is made from a wide range of fabrics that provide natural softness and excellent breathability. The emphasis on fabric quality, combined with contemporary designs, allows any bedroom to transform into an oasis of tranquility and serenity. Designed bedding with modern or classic patterns offers the perfect upgrade for Passover—the season that symbolizes renewal and transformation. Cotton Club (credit: PR)

High-quality bedding not only serves the basic need for comfortable sleep but also adds significantly to the aesthetics of a bedroom. Cotton Club understands the importance of combining aesthetics with functionality, offering a variety of eye-catching designs that provide the refreshing feeling that spring brings. Every item—whether bedding, towels, or robes—is meticulously designed while maintaining the highest level of quality.

Cotton Club represents a significant shift in the Israeli textile market. More and more people are seeking quality and comfort and are willing to invest in products that bring this experience into their homes. Compared to other brands, Cotton Club has managed to offer all of this while maintaining fair prices and high availability. The brand's success is proof that consumers are looking for products that are both high-end and luxurious while also providing warmth and relaxation without compromising on design and functionality.

Passover is the perfect time to refresh the home, and whether you're looking for high-quality bedding or home textiles that bring a sense of renewal and innovation, Cotton Club is the ultimate answer. With an innovative approach, up-to-date designs, and uncompromising quality, the brand offers the ideal products for anyone looking to use the holiday season to upgrade their home and feel warmth and serenity.

The Passover sales kick-off began on Thursday, March 6, at the factory store in Kibbutz Mishmarot, featuring up to 30% off across the website.