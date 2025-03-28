The invention of the decade? The new technology that will forever change your coffee

We all—by "we," we mean serious and seasoned coffee drinkers—know exactly how we like our coffee. In fact, we are so precise in our preferences that we rarely trust anyone else to make our coffee, fearing it won’t turn out just right.

However, in recent years, coffee drinkers' preferences have shifted significantly. Believe it or not, many are now looking to diversify their coffee experience. Innovation in the coffee world has become a solid and growing trend—one we wholeheartedly welcome.

The alternative milk market has grown significantly in recent years

Temperature is the Name of the Game

A fascinating trend has emerged in recent years: people are drinking cold coffee much more than hot. The popularity of cold coffee, including Cold Brew, continues to rise, with new variations even incorporating nitrogen (Nitro Coffee) to create a creamy, velvety texture—without milk.

Call it global warming, call it convenience when grabbing a quick coffee on the go, or simply call it the "vacation vibe" of sipping an iced coffee while standing in line for the train or sitting in a work meeting. The numbers speak for themselves.

"In the Elite Coffee chain at train stations, sales of cold beverages like Americano and iced coffee have soared in recent years," explains Ofri Shabo, Vice President of Marketing at Strauss Coffee Israel. Hot coffee is more challenging to handle when walking or in a hurry, and in general, it’s probably better to drink cold coffee than hot coffee that has gone lukewarm.

Smart and Personalized Coffee Machines

Smart coffee machines with app connectivity allow remote control, personalized brewing settings (such as coffee strength, water temperature, and milk frothing), and user preference storage. These machines know us so well that they have become an integral part of many households in Israel and worldwide.

But What About Some Variety?

This shift is quite surprising in the traditionally rigid coffee culture, where people tend to drink the same type of coffee, at the same frequency, every day. Coffee is a ritual—something to look forward to.

"We started noticing a demand emerging from social media and coffee shops, which are setting more and more trends," says Shabo. Like it or not, trends push us to expand our horizons. So, who says trends are a bad thing?

Sustainability and Environmental Awareness

Biodegradable and recyclable capsules – to reduce plastic waste.

Transparency in coffee sourcing – using technology to track bean origins, ensuring greater fairness and transparency.

Molecular Coffee – a groundbreaking innovation that enables coffee production without actual coffee beans, by recreating flavors and aromas at the molecular level.

The World of Milk Alternatives

Let’s look at some numbers: The alternative milk market has grown significantly in recent years, both globally and in Israel. According to the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics (2022), 5.2% of people aged 16-64 identify as vegans, 42% as flexitarians, and 17% of espresso cups are consumed with milk alternatives.

"This sector has been experiencing double-digit growth in recent years in Israel and worldwide," explains Shabo.

The reasons for this shift are varied, but challenges remain. "One challenge is availability—not all milk alternatives are always accessible," says Shabo. "For example, when traveling, your preferred milk alternative might not be available, and carrying a whole bottle from home isn’t always the most practical option."

Another challenge is shelf life. Most milk alternatives must be consumed within five days of opening. "This creates a complication because not everyone in a household drinks the same type of milk, and if it doesn't get used up within five days, it could lead to unnecessary waste—which is problematic in a world that prioritizes sustainability and reducing food waste," Shabo adds.

So, What’s the Solution?

"Well, we thought it would be right to address this need we identified among our customers," says Shabo, "and create a milk alternative in a capsule."

For the first time in the world, a milk alternative is now available in capsule form, making it accessible anywhere. "No short expiration date, packaged in small, individual portions, delicious, and—above all—enhancing the coffee experience, sometimes even making it tastier than regular milk. It’s the perfect complementary product," says Shabo.

The coffee preparation process remains the same: first, insert the espresso capsule into the machine, followed by the oat milk capsule.

"Oat-based beverages have been growing significantly in popularity both in Israel and globally, surpassing other milk alternatives," explains Shabo. "The combination we created—pairing our coffee with the oat capsule—elevates the coffee experience significantly."

The use of capsules can address several of the challenges we discussed, such as convenience while traveling—even for international vacations, as most hotels and guesthouses are equipped with coffee machines. Moreover, if you’re the only one in your household who drinks this type of milk, you can store it for longer without worrying about waste.

Another major benefit—even for those who don’t typically drink oat milk in their coffee (first of all, give it a try!)—is the ability to host friends who do enjoy milk alternatives, with style and generosity.

The product is sold in packs of 10 capsules. Curious? You can find it on the Elite Coffee online store and at various retail locations.

Noam Pearl, in collaboration with Elite Coffee.