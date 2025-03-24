Escape room, spa, and kibbutz: The Israeli dream at the northern hotel

The Kfar Giladi Hotel, located in the Kfar Giladi Kibbutz in the Upper Galilee, reopens after being closed for about a year and a half due to the war in the north of the country. Recently, the hotel underwent a comprehensive renovation, upgrade, and rebranding with an investment estimated at about NIS 3M.

The new and unique branding connects to the heritage of the Kfar Giladi Kibbutz and offers guests a holistic experience with a variety of attractions for the whole family. These combine the history of the place, culture, culinary delights, and the landscapes of Kfar Giladi. The hotel offers a wide range of content suitable for various audiences, from young couples, families with children, to retirees or companies and organizations.

The hotel is situated on expansive grounds, surrounded by vegetation and forest, manicured lawns, and gardens, overlooking breathtaking views of the Golan Heights, Mount Hermon, and the Hula Valley. The complex includes two swimming pools – an open summer pool and a heated indoor pool with an adjacent gym. Nearby, there is the hotel’s spa, which has 5 treatment rooms, a dry sauna, showers, and changing rooms.

For families visiting the hotel, the place offers a renewed children and youth club, “Giladudes,” with a rich variety of activities and workshops, along with modern gaming experiences such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo, alongside the unique kibbutz experience.

New Attractions and Experiences at the Hotel

Expansive Escape Room: An escape room themed around the heritage of Kibbutz Giladi, providing an interactive experience suitable for various audiences and purposes, from families to corporate team-building days.

Community Orchard: An agricultural attraction featuring a fruit tree orchard and vegetable garden, a walking and biking trail, seating areas, and gathering spaces for groups. Visitors can enjoy tours, lectures, and workshops like community gardening and growing local organic produce for the community and the hotel’s culinary offerings.

"We are reopening the Kfar Giladi Hotel with a new brand based on an innovative model that connects the values of the kibbutz, heritage, atmosphere, community, flavors, and landscapes to a holistic and diverse experience for the entire family," said Dudi Ben Gal, CEO of Kfar Giladi Hotel.

Midweek Room Price: Starting from NIS 880 per couple for bed and breakfast.

Weekend Room Price: Starting from NIS 1,080 per couple for bed and breakfast.