yes presents: Continuous internet connectivity even in case of a malfunction or power outage

yes announced a new series of products designed to enhance the home internet experience, including a Wi-Fi 7 standard router, a range extension system for the home network, and an upgrade to the yes+ app. Alongside these, the company is introducing a new solution to ensure continuous connectivity even in the event of a fiber infrastructure failure or power outage: A cellular adapter with a SIM card that connects to the router and automatically switches communication to the Pelephone cellular network in case of a malfunction. Additionally, yes is offering a backup battery for the router, providing power for about three hours in case of a power outage, ensuring that the network connection remains active even without a power supply.

The cellular adapter operates automatically, so in the event of a fiber infrastructure failure, the internet connection switches to the cellular network without any user intervention. This solution allows uninterrupted browsing even while yes addresses the infrastructure issue.

According to company data, 70% of Israelis consider cellular internet backup a relevant solution, and 80% have expressed interest in network backup during power outages. The new services are designed to ensure that home devices—including phones, computers, and smart TVs—remain connected even in cases of malfunctions or disconnections.

yes announced a new series of products designed to enhance the home internet experience (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Alongside the backup services, yes is also launching its new router, yesULTRA FIBER, which supports the Wi-Fi 7 standard and provides download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps. The company is also introducing yesULTRA MESH, a new range extension system that ensures a stable and fast connection throughout the home. Both products are made from 100% recycled plastic and include Braille markings to help visually impaired users identify cable connections and perform basic maintenance tasks independently.

Another significant upgrade applies to the yes+ app, which is undergoing a comprehensive update with a new interface that makes content searching easier and provides personalized recommendations. The upgraded interface will display summaries, trailers, and content information directly on the main screen, while children's viewing profiles will receive adjustments to ensure safe and convenient access to relevant content.

The cellular backup service will be available for NIS 19.90 per month, with the first two months free. The backup battery will cost NIS 9.90 per month, also with the first two months free. The new router will be available for rent at NIS 29.90 per month, with the first three months free, and the range extension system will cost NIS 22 per month for one year.