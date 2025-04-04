Meta and Ray-Ban’s AI glasses arrive in Israel

The smart glasses market has experienced ups and downs over the past decade. Google attempted with Google Glass and failed, Microsoft primarily targeted the industry with HoloLens, and Apple launched the Vision Pro at a price that puts it out of reach for most consumers. But while these tech giants are still searching for the right way to make smart glasses a success, Meta has managed to do so through its collaboration with Ray-Ban. The result: the new AI glasses have become one of the most sought-after products in the field, and the market has responded with enthusiasm. Now, after some delay, they are finally arriving in Israel and can officially be purchased through the Dynamica chain, which will offer the three new models on its website at a price of NIS 1,499.

At first glance, Meta and Ray-Ban’s glasses look like standard sunglasses, but inside, they house advanced technology that makes them much more than that. They allow users to take photos and videos using voice commands, make video and voice calls without needing a phone, translate languages in real time, listen to music and podcasts in high quality, and even stream live directly from the glasses. Instead of being another bulky gadget with visible cameras and speakers, they seamlessly blend into fashion and look like an everyday accessory, which explains their success worldwide.

One of the factors that make these glasses unique is the integration of artificial intelligence, allowing users to perform a variety of smart functions such as object recognition, answering questions naturally, and interacting conveniently with Meta’s smart assistant. They don’t just take pictures or play music—they can actually serve as a useful tool that integrates into daily life. The fact that they look like regular sunglasses rather than a clunky gadget is another reason for their success while competitors are still searching for the right formula.

While other tech giants are still debating how to make smart glasses a mainstream product, it seems Meta has cracked the code and introduced a product that smartly combines technology and fashion. Now that they are also available in Israel, it remains to be seen whether the local audience will embrace them as enthusiastically as the rest of the world—or if the excitement will fade after the initial experience.