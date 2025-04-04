Mastercard announces Biz360 - a digital platform for managing small businesses

The Biz360 platform was developed in collaboration with and initiated by the Israeli company vcita. 25% of small business owners are forced to operate more than six different platforms daily.

Biz360 was developed in collaboration with and initiated by the Israeli company vcita, offering a simple and efficient way to manage the business - all in one place. Digitization processes have become essential for the growth of small businesses in the current era. A study conducted by Mastercard found that 75% of small businesses integrate digital tools into their daily operations, and 65% emphasize that a simple and seamless digital experience is critical to their success. However, 25% of small business owners are forced to manage more than six different platforms daily, taking away two of the most valuable resources in any business: Time and money.

"As the small business becomes stronger, the whole community becomes stronger," says Jane Prokop, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Small and Medium Enterprises at Mastercard. "Therefore, we are committed to empowering small businesses in the digital space, by providing access to innovative technologies that will help them succeed." The Mastercard Biz360 platform is designed to streamline processes, save time - one of the most valuable resources - and allow business owners to focus on what matters most: Managing the business and customer service.

Through Biz360, Mastercard provides an intuitive digital experience centralized in one platform, bringing all of the business's digital tools into one place.

The solution offers: Efficient management and automation of daily tasks, strengthening customer relationships through personalized campaigns to improve customer engagement and increase loyalty. Enhanced digital presence, data-driven insights - smart business reports providing essential information for making informed decisions, and easy integration for both platform distributors and small business owners.

Providing Digital Solutions for Small Businesses Through Partnerships

The fintech platform Hello Alice will be the first to distribute the Biz360 platform to small businesses in the U.S.

"We are committed to empowering the small businesses that have placed their trust in us with the digital tools needed for their success in today’s fast-paced business world," says Elizabeth Gore, Co-founder and President of Hello Alice. "In light of our long-standing partnership with Mastercard, we are proud to be the first to make Biz360 available to small businesses in the Hello Alice community in the U.S., and to do our part in helping these entrepreneurs succeed."

Partnership with the Israeli vcita

Biz360 was developed in collaboration with vcita, an Israeli company specializing in developing digital solutions for organizations that provide services to small businesses - such as banks, credit card companies, marketing service providers, communication companies, and more.

vcita’s platform helps small business owners manage their clients better using advanced management tools, including a digital calendar, payment collection, digital marketing, and more.

"We are proud to work with Mastercard, which is as committed to the success of small businesses as we are," says Itzik Levi, CEO and Founder of vcita. "Our collaboration with Mastercard eases the digitization processes of business operations and helps small businesses maximize growth and customer satisfaction." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Mastercard plans to expand Biz360's activities to additional markets in 2025, alongside expanding the platform’s capabilities to address the changing needs of small business owners around the world.