"We are committed to providing our customers with smart energy solutions"

Amisragas, which has been operating in the Israeli energy market since 1949, is completing a rebranding process and will now operate under the name "Amisragas Energy" (Amisragas Energy). The move reflects the company's business strategy, which is expanding its activities beyond domestic and commercial gas into additional energy sectors, with the aim of offering advanced and comprehensive energy solutions to both private and business customers under one roof.

The new branding process is being led by Uri LeBron and the Firma agency, and the new campaign will launch this week through the advertising agency Adler Chomski & Warshavsky.

As part of its expansion, Amisragas Energy now offers electricity at a 7% discount on all electricity consumption. In addition, the company provides water heating solutions 24/7 through gas, solar roofs, electric vehicle charging stations, and more. Furthermore, the company continues to lead in the import and marketing of gas-based products, including professional grills, camping products, and home and commercial heating devices.

Einat Rom, CEO of Amisragas Energy Group: "The move we are launching today marks a new phase in the company's development. Amisragas has been and remains a leader in the gas sector in Israel, but the world is changing, and we are committed to leading the energy revolution and providing our customers with smart, efficient, and environmentally friendly energy solutions. With over 75 years of experience, we are prepared to lead significant change in the energy market in Israel. As part of the launch process, we are introducing a broad campaign featuring our new presenter, Dor Harari. The new branding initiative includes a redesign of the company’s corporate appearance, alongside a comprehensive launch campaign across various media."