In true New York style: The skincare brand reopens its flagship store

The New York-based skincare brand Kiehl's has reopened its flagship store at the Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall, following a fresh and advanced redesign of its beauty experience.

The newly renovated store is located on the second floor of the mall, spans an area of about 50 square meters, and is designed in the brand's New York style, in line with the brand's flagship store concepts in major cities around the world.

Kiehl's flagship store at the Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall (credit: Gadi Siara) Kiehl's flagship store at the Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall (credit: Gadi Siara)

The New York skincare brand Kiehl's brings with it a scientific heritage of over 170 years. The brand offers a wide range of skincare products for the face and body, based on effective formulas and high-quality natural ingredients. The brand is known for its personalized approach and offers skincare solutions that are customized by the professional team, alongside advanced technological equipment.

At the new boutique, you can find technological equipment for skin diagnostics, among the most innovative in the beauty-tech world. These services are offered to the brand's customers and allow personalized consultations, also supported by Kiehl's skincare experts, at no cost. The tools provide in-depth and accurate analysis of the skin's surface and inner layers, enabling a comprehensive picture — examining pores, UV and sun damage, dark spots, fine lines, and redness — and offering personalized recommendations for improving skincare routines for a healthy and fresh appearance. Additionally, in the store, you'll find all of Kiehl's products for both women and men, and you can receive samples to try, in line with the brand's "try before you buy" philosophy.

Kiehl's flagship store at the Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall (credit: Gadi Siara) Kiehl's flagship store at the Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall (credit: Gadi Siara) Kiehl's flagship store at the Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall (credit: Gadi Siara) Kiehl's flagship store at the Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall (credit: Gadi Siara)

According to Maayan Bloomberg, Kiehl's Marketing Manager in Israel: "We are excited to reopen the Kiehl's flagship store at Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall to provide an advanced beauty experience that integrates the highest-level skin diagnostic technologies, just as you can find today in New York, London, and Paris. This reopening comes alongside a significant expansion of the brand in the country, which is now present in 18 sales points — boutique stores, Super-Pharm branches, and Mashbir stores, as well as online platforms. We will continue to bring Israel the most advanced formulas and technologies in the world of dermo-cosmetics for both women and men."