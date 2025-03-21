Between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv: The first hotel opens in the most surprising city

After nearly 30 years, the city of Modi'in is getting its first hotel—Jacob Modi'in. The hotel is situated in the new western complex of the Azrieli Group, which also includes commercial spaces, offices, and rental housing.

The hotel’s design received an investment of approximately seven million shekels, and it spans two floors covering about 5,200 square meters. It features 85 rooms of various sizes, including rooms for couples, family rooms, and suites measuring 60 square meters. Each room is equipped with a smart system for controlling electricity and air conditioning. The public spaces are spacious and stylish, including a luxurious lobby, a large dining hall, two fully equipped playrooms, and more.

The hotel is set up to host seminars, conferences, Shabbat celebrations, and family events, offering five meeting rooms, a banquet and conference hall, an event garden, and a large synagogue hall. It can accommodate events of up to 150 people and is equipped with cutting-edge technology to facilitate both professional and family gatherings. In the future, the hotel will feature a bar-restaurant open to outside guests and a spa with five treatment rooms.

Accommodation rates at the hotel will start at NIS 765 per couple on weekdays.

Jacob Hotel in Modi'in (credit: SIMPLEX) Jacob Hotel in Modi'in (credit: SIMPLEX)

"We Have Many Inquiries"

Einat Ganon, the hotel's manager and vice president of the chain, said: "We are very excited to be the cornerstone of the hospitality industry in Modi'in. Jacob Modi'in is a major milestone for the city and for the hotel industry in Israel. A great deal of thought went into the planning and design of the hotel to meet the needs of a wide range of guests: its proximity to the airport makes it a convenient option for international travelers and business tourism, while its facilities enable conferences, corporate offsites, and both business and private events. Even now, a month before opening, we have received many inquiries and have already booked several events, which is very encouraging and demonstrates the existing demand."

Jacob Hotels began its journey in 2013 with the acquisition of the Sheinkin Hotel in Tel Aviv. Over time, it expanded to include Jacob Tiberias, Jacob Hadera Resort, Jacob Sea-Life Nahariya, and Jacob Bat-Sheva Jerusalem. In the past year, the chain also added Jacob Neve Ativ and Jacob Eilat, and in addition to Jacob Modi'in, another hotel will be joining the chain in the coming year.