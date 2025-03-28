El Al to fly to 8 destinations in Greece this summer – this island was unexpected

Sundor, part of the El Al Group, will add another Greek island to its destinations after announcing last month that it would be flying to Mykonos. This time, the airline is launching flights to Lefkada, known for its beautiful beaches, lush green nature, and relaxing atmosphere.

Flights to Lefkada will be available on Sundays and Thursdays, allowing for a full weekend or midweek stay. Tickets are on sale starting today (Monday), with the inaugural flight set to take off on May 29. Round-trip fares start at $259, including a trolley bag and a backpack.

Direct Flights to 8 Destinations in Greece

Sundor’s summer 2025 flight schedule to Greece, in combination with El Al flights to Athens, will include direct flights to eight Greek destinations: Lefkada, Mykonos, Rhodes, Kefalonia, Crete (Heraklion), Thessaloniki, and Santorini. There will be six weekly flights to Rhodes, three weekly flights to Kefalonia, five to Crete (Heraklion), six to Thessaloniki, three to Santorini, and two weekly flights each to Mykonos and Lefkada.

Additionally, for the first time this summer, Sundor will also operate direct flights to Tirana, Albania. The airline will continue to offer flights to Belgrade, Serbia; Tbilisi and Batumi, Georgia; Chișinău, Moldova; Krakow and Warsaw, Poland; Porto, Portugal; Paphos and Larnaca, Cyprus; and Montenegro.

Sundor CEO Gal Gershon stated: “The Greek islands are particularly popular for summer vacations, and we are happy to continue expanding our offerings for Israeli travelers, adding another Greek destination for the perfect summer getaway. Lefkada offers a vacation that combines beautiful beaches, boutique hotels, great food, and enjoyable attractions for all ages. It joins our diverse vacation destinations, which include the Greek islands, Balkan countries such as Montenegro, Albania, and Serbia, and other favorite short-haul destinations for Israeli travelers.”