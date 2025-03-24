Behind the mask: We’ve compiled ten face masks for perfect skin

Purification in Minutes. Garnier expands its PURE ACTIVE line and launches a single-use fabric mask for skin purification. The mask contains a vegan formula enriched with tea tree extract and salicylic acid, designed for oily skin and skin imperfections. It provides a matte appearance from the first use, treats skin imperfections, and leaves the skin refreshed and smooth. Use for 15 minutes on clean skin. Price: NIS 14.90, available at pharmacy chains, department stores, and food chains.

Luxury Night Repair. La Prairie, the Swiss luxury brand, presents the Skin Caviar Premier Luxe Sleep Mask with a rich texture. The mask contains the innovative Premier Caviar Technology, which combines caviar complex extract, biotic caviar peptide, and hyaluronic acid. It provides moisture renewal, reduces wrinkle depth, and repairs skin cells during the night. For use three times a week on clean skin. Price: NIS 1,750 for 50 ml, available at pharmacy chains. La Prairie (credit: PR)

A Fresh Look in No Time. 111SKIN introduces a hydrogel eye mask set for intensive treatment of dark circles and puffiness. The masks are rich in moisture and perfectly contour the eye area, infusing the skin with seaweed to reduce inflammation and vitamin E to support the immune system. The peptide complex strengthens the delicate skin and slows the aging process. Results visible after just 20 minutes. Price: NIS 399 for a set of 8 masks, available on the brand’s website.

Deep Renewal While You Sleep. The Swiss brand Yovena presents the MIRACLE face mask with a velvety texture for deep renewal. The mask provides the skin with a calm look, as if it enjoyed a perfect night’s sleep. The formula refreshes and provides new energy while combating signs of aging and fatigue. The result: Fresher, healthier, and more youthful-looking skin. Price: NIS 273 for 75 ml, available at Super-Pharm stores and Lilith Cosmetics website. The Swiss brand (credit: PR)

French-Style Freshness. L'Occitane presents a refreshing sorbet-textured face and eye mask for tired and dry skin. The mask is enriched with organic melon from Provence, rich in vitamin C, and works to hydrate the skin and reduce puffiness under the eyes. Its antioxidant properties help restore natural glow and are suitable for all skin types. Price: NIS 149, available at L'Occitane stores and website.

Targeted Treatment for Balance. Chava Zingboim presents the PURIFYING MASK, a mask that dries within a minute and a half for treating oily and congested skin. The mask contains sarcosine, tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and azelaic acid, which purify the skin, balance sebum secretion, and accelerate healing processes. Recommended for use twice a week for smoother, more balanced, and healthier skin. Price: NIS 295, available from certified beauticians. ICE AGE (credit: PR)

A Fresh Look in No Time. 111SKIN introduces a hydrogel eye mask set for intensive treatment of dark circles and puffiness. The masks are rich in moisture and perfectly contour the eye area, infusing the skin with seaweed to reduce inflammation and vitamin E to support the immune system. The peptide complex strengthens the delicate skin and slows the aging process. Results visible after just 20 minutes. Price: NIS 399 for a set of 8 masks, available on the brand’s website.

Triple Effect with Cooling. Hikari Laboratories offers the ICE AGE cooling face mask, which provides thorough treatment with a triple action: Immediate lifting, anti-aging, and skin soothing. The formula contains biotechnological ingredients from the Senegalese acacia tree, creating an instant tightening effect, antioxidants, and Australian tea tree oil for repair. The cooling effect enhances blood circulation and accelerates metabolism. For use 2-3 times a week. Price: NIS 198, available at pharmacy chains and the brand’s website.