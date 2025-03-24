Fighting fake: Meta begins testing Community Notes tool

Crowd Wisdom Instead of Fact-Checking: Meta announced this week that it will begin testing the use of a new tool called Community Notes on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads in the United States starting March 18. The tool will gradually replace the external fact-checking program the company has operated since 2016.

The tool, similar in nature to the service on X (formerly Twitter), is designed to allow users to add and rank notes that provide additional context to content published on the various platforms. For development purposes, Meta will use the open-source algorithm of X, which was created by Elon Musk's company.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in January of this year the end of the program and its replacement with a new tool based on crowd wisdom. Now, the company has officially announced the start of the trial, during which, in the first phase, the notes will appear partially and randomly for different users, including those not on the note writers' waiting list.

The decision to switch to the Community Notes system is partly based on past criticism of Meta's fact-checking programs, which were subject to political biases from the external organizations that ran them. Meta clarified that the new system aims to reduce biases and rely on the broader user community.

Meanwhile, alongside the planned launch, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X CEO Elon Musk continue to face ongoing criticism and even past accusations regarding the spread of fake news and misleading content on their platforms. Zuckerberg received harsh criticism, particularly around the U.S. presidential elections in 2016 and 2020, when Facebook was accused of not taking sufficient measures to prevent the spread of false information on the network.

Musk, for his part, recently faced public and political criticism for X becoming a space where it is easier to spread false information, especially after he removed various control mechanisms following his purchase of the company.

Currently, about 200,000 users have signed up to participate in the program as note writers. The list is still open for other interested users, but there are basic requirements, including a minimum age of 18 and a verified phone number. Users authorized to write notes will be able to do so on almost any type of content on the platforms, including posts from politicians, public figures, and even senior Meta executives. However, notes cannot be added to advertisements.

The notes themselves will be limited to a length of up to 500 characters and will need to include a link to a source that supports their credibility. To prevent biases or the promotion of specific agendas, notes will only be published if broad consensus is achieved among users with a variety of opinions, especially those who typically disagree with each other. Additionally, the system will track the rating history of each note writer to assess the quality of the context they provide.

Meta will initially rely on X's existing algorithm as the basis for its system but intends to develop an independent version in the future, which may include changes and adjustments according to the unique needs of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. The company stated that they chose to rely on X's algorithm because it is available in open-source code, allowing them to learn from the experience gained from using the original tool on X.

Unlike the previous fact-checking program, the notes will not result in content removal or distribution restrictions but will add context to the content published on the various platforms. Additionally, there will be no option to appeal notes that appear alongside specific content. However, the notes will also not lead to penalties or restrictions for the original writers.

Experts in the U.S. have responded by saying that Community Notes is a tool that provides helpful context but is not a full replacement for professional fact-checking. They argue that systems based on crowd wisdom may be exploited by organized groups to promote private interests.

In the first phase, the tool will only be tested in the United States, and Meta plans to expand its use across the country after ensuring that it functions properly during the trial period. Later on, Meta plans to launch Community Notes in additional countries, but until then, the external fact-checking program will continue to operate in other countries.