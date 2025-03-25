From local produce straight to your plate: The farmers’ market you must visit this year

The scent of flowers mixes with the fragrances of spices and seasonal fruits. Bright colors of fresh vegetables pile up in baskets, and the joyful sounds of traders and customers fill the air. This is the authentic farmers' market experience returning to the KKL pedestrian mall in the Old City of Beersheba, but this time with a special meaning for the agricultural community in the south.

The farmers' market is returning to the KKL pedestrian mall in the Old City of Beersheba. The market, organized by the Beersheba Municipality through the Yeadim company and funded by the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Ministry, will offer a wide and diverse range of produce from the local farmers.

Visitors will be able to enjoy fruits, vegetables, plants, jams, honey, cheeses, flowers, and spices – all fresh and high-quality, directly from the farmers without intermediaries. In addition, visitors will enjoy live band performances, music, and a festive atmosphere. This year, special emphasis will be placed on supporting farmers from the Gaza Envelope, who, as in previous years, will participate in the market, especially after the challenging period they have gone through.

The market will be held on Fridays on the following dates: March 28, April 4, April 24, May 9, May 16, May 23, and May 30, starting at 08:00 AM. It will be located at the KKL pedestrian mall in the Old City, and entrance is free.

The market will be near the KKL pedestrian mall fair, which also takes place on Fridays, offering a variety of booths with art products, handmade items, decorative accessories, plants, vintage collections, second-hand clothing, records, books, lifestyle products, and more. Visitors will also be able to enjoy the diverse businesses along the pedestrian mall, the various shops, the lively bars offering a range of drinks and cocktails, the rich food street, and performances by street artists.

Lior Ginzburg, head of the Old City management at Yeadim company, stated: "We are happy to continue the blessed cooperation with the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Ministry, which will bring the farmers' market back this year, all contributing to high-quality Israeli produce. This year, especially, it is very important to support farmers in general and the Gaza Envelope farmers in particular, who will participate and sell their produce at the market. The market's activities, alongside the Friday fair at the KKL pedestrian mall, are a natural and appropriate fit, offering a refreshing experience for a quality Friday morning outing for the whole family in the Old City of Beersheba."