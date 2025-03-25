Designers and brands at bargain prices: The fair that saves the lives of at-risk youth

The Shanti-Chic fair, the traditional clothing sale for the children of the Beit Shanti Association, returns this upcoming weekend with a fashion and shopping celebration for a good cause. The fair will take place on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the warehouses at Jaffa Port.

Visitors to the fair can enjoy a wide selection of second-hand designer clothes and brands, bags, jewelry, and food stalls. All the proceeds from the fair will go to the children of the Beit Shanti Association, which operates safe homes for at-risk youth and those in life-threatening situations.

The Beit Shanti fair is held with the support of the Atarim Company, Jaffa Port, and the warehouse at Jaffa Port, and this year, it has special significance after it was not held last year due to the war.

Beit Shanti is marking its 40th anniversary this year, during which it has supported tens of thousands of at-risk youth. In recent years, young people have faced a series of crises, from the COVID-19 pandemic, through social-political crises, to the recent war. All of these have created a generation in distress, struggling with emotional, social, and functional difficulties.

The association provides at-risk youth with therapeutic, emotional, and practical support, helping them find their way back to a better future. Today, Beit Shanti operates two homes, one in Tel Aviv and one in Mitzpe Ramon, and will soon open another home in Jerusalem.

Mariuma Klein, founder and CEO of Beit Shanti and recipient of the Israel Prize, said: "We are happy to hold the fair after not being able to hold it last year due to the war. This is an opportunity to purchase high-quality clothes from leading designers at accessible prices, with every purchase directly contributing to an important and moving cause. I invite the public to take part in this event that brings light and hope to young people."

The fair will take place on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the warehouses at Jaffa Port.The event is open to the public, free of charge.