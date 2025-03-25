The Korean revolution: The brands that conquered TikTok are landing in Israel

If you've scrolled through your TikTok and Instagram feeds and seen global beauty influencers raving about strange Korean skincare products—ranging from creams in fancy jars to face masks in sheets—we have exciting news for you: Super-Pharm is launching the first-ever K-Beauty department in Israel, bringing all the leading and viral brands together in one place, so you won't have to order from abroad and pay outrageous shipping fees.

The Korean Experience Is Captivating at Big Glilot Mall The new department opened at the unique Super-Pharm GALLERY store in Big Glilot Mall, and will soon expand to more locations across the country. For the first time, you'll find the largest selection of brands ever seen in Israel and experience the famous Korean skincare right near your home.

The department will offer iconic global beauty brands like Beauty Of Joseon, BERRISOM, TIRTIR, AXIS-Y, SOME BY MI, and ELIZAVECCA. Additionally, two new K-Beauty brands will be launched soon for the first time in Israel: SKIN1004 and MEDICUBE, with more leading Korean brands expected to join in the future.

Everything You Need to Know About the Korean Revolution If you're wondering why everyone is going crazy over Korean skincare products, here are some impressive stats: The Korean beauty industry is now considered one of the most influential in the world, with sales estimated to exceed $10 billion in 2024, expected to reach around $15 billion by 2025.

Even more impressively, in 2024, Korea surpassed France (yes, France!) as the number one exporter of cosmetics to the U.S. According to recent data, weekly searches for "Korean skincare" have risen by 168% this year compared to last year. The numbers don't lie—there's something big happening here. Korean Skincare Products - Available at Super-Pharm

An Ancient Philosophy, Not Just Another Trend But K-Beauty is much more than just a passing trend. Its roots are deeply embedded in Korean history, with ingredients used since before the common era still in use today. Koreans believe in the power of natural ingredients, such as ginseng, green tea, plant extracts, and probiotics—ingredients that have become the cornerstone of modern skincare.

Korean skincare offers a holistic approach based on meticulous steps: Double cleansing, layers of serums and moisturizers, and daily sunscreen use. All these steps are designed to nourish the skin deeply and maintain its natural balance.

Shiran Elitzur, Brand Import and Development Manager at Super-Pharm, explains: "The launch of Super-Pharm's K-Beauty department is a significant development for the Israeli skincare market. Korean skincare products have been available at Super-Pharm for several years, and the decision to establish a dedicated department was natural, driven by the desire to offer customers the most innovative and coveted beauty brands at their local store. K-Beauty is much more than a trend, and today it's impossible to talk about skincare routines without addressing the prominence of Korean brands."

The Products That Broke the Internet—Now Available Here In the new department, you'll find some of the most talked-about and beloved products worldwide:

Dynasty Cream by Beauty of Joseon (NIS 100.80) – The iconic cream that blends rice water, ginseng water, squalane, and niacinamide to provide a healthy, soft, and glowing appearance. If there's one product you should try from the collection, it's this one.

Relief Sun (NIS 77.60) – The viral sunscreen loved worldwide. Enriched with 30% rice extract and probiotics, it absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a ghostly white cast—just as the rave reviews promised.

SOME BY MI Micro Stamps (NIS 35.20) – The perfect solution for pimples using micro-needle technology that helps the quick absorption of active ingredients. The product that all acne influencers swear by.

TIRTIR Red Cushion Foundation (NIS 79.90 / NIS 119.90) – There's no major beauty influencer in the world who hasn’t tried this viral cushion foundation, which offers medium to full coverage with a natural glow and impressive staying power.

Is the Korean Revolution Really Worth All the Hype? Now you can try it for yourself and see if these products can really work wonders for your skin, or if it's just another passing trend. But considering the growing global popularity and the advanced research and development behind the products, there’s a good reason why the whole world is going crazy over K-Beauty.