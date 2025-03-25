The Galilee returns to life after 1.5 years: Hotels with deals

After a year and a half during which the Galilee was disconnected from the commerce and tourism sectors, and hotels in the southern part of the north—Tiberias, the Jordan Valley, and the Golan Heights—were filled with citizens evacuated from their homes due to the war, things are now changing. With the return of residents to their homes and the fact that the IDF has managed to establish a defensive line against Lebanon and Syria, normalcy is slowly returning to the north, and tourism and commerce sectors are also making a "comeback" in the Galilee.

Many hotels that hosted evacuees over the past year and a half have undergone accelerated renovations and have reopened. With Passover and the holidays approaching, it is estimated that Israelis who missed vacationing in the north will fill up the hotels in the region.

One of the hospitality sites that has returned to activity is the accommodation complex at Kibbutz Deganya Bet, which was relaunched on Tuesday. The comprehensive renovation project of "Beit Rishonim," one of the historical buildings in the kibbutz, which was founded in 1920, combines the preservation of the kibbutz's heritage with a high level of hospitality.

The renovated rooms offer high-quality accommodations, including quality furniture, luxurious bathrooms, televisions, air conditioning, and wireless internet, alongside spacious family rooms for families of up to seven people. The windows offer a pastoral view of the kibbutz, and the peaceful atmosphere allows for true rest away from the daily hustle and bustle.

"The accommodation complex in Deganya Bet is not just a place to sleep—it's an opportunity to experience the story of Zionist settlement, connect with kibbutz heritage, and enjoy a family vacation full of content and activities. The investment in the renovation of 'Beit Rishonim' and its transformation into a modern hospitality complex symbolizes the special connection between the past and the present, inviting visitors to be a part of Deganya Bet's ongoing story," said Nir Falay, CEO of Rural Hospitality – Degania.

A visit to Deganya Bet offers families a fascinating journey through time with historical sites in the kibbutz. The towering water tower and the historic silo tell the story of agricultural settlement, while the impressive aqueduct is a testament to the pioneers' daring. Children will especially enjoy the well-maintained "Bosmat" playground, expansive lawns, and of course, a jump to the shores of the Sea of Galilee—the national lake.

Recommended prices start from NIS 650 per night for a couple, and NIS 850 per night for a couple, including breakfast.

The Return of Edmond

In Rosh Pina, the boutique hotel and spa "Edmond" has also reopened. A luxurious hospitality gem in the heart of the moshav, it offers a spring vacation in the Galilee, with a special recommendation for a vacation just before the rush of Passover. The hotel already feels the spring, with a heated swimming pool in the center and sunbeds tempting guests to swim, relax, and unwind while enjoying the view and the scents of the pear orchards.

The hotel offers a unique escape of relaxation and pampering at the highest level, in a hewn stone building with 60 rooms and suites designed inspired by the story of the Rosh Pina settlement during the time of Baron Rothschild, combining classic European elegance with modern comfort, peace, and serenity in the heart of the Galilee.

The hotel features a luxurious spa complex and a professional, skilled team of therapists offering a rich and varied treatment menu, a dry sauna, a wet sauna, a fully-equipped gym, a heated pool in the hotel’s yard, and a mosaic jacuzzi under the open sky (spa facilities are available for free use by hotel guests, with treatments available for an additional fee).

The hotel’s "Victoria" restaurant offers a culinary experience combining high-quality Galilean ingredients with classic European cuisine, alongside the elegant "Lawrence" bar and a wine room specializing in regional wines.

Spring Vacation at Edmond: Starting from NIS 1200 per night for a couple, including breakfast, and from NIS 1540 per night for a couple on weekends, with half-board, and a minimum of two nights. A day at Edmond - use of the hotel and spa facilities, including a massage for each guest – NIS 800 per couple (not available on Fridays and Saturdays).