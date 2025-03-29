Adidas opens branches in seven complexes of the Rani Zim Group in the Arab sector

A new brand is coming to Seven complexes of the Rani Zim Shopping Centers group in the Arab sector. The global sports giant Adidas continues to expand its operations in Israel and will open two new stores through its main franchisee in Israel, Electra Consumer Products. The lease agreement was signed with Rani Zim Shopping Centers Group for the opening of the first two branches in the Arab sector within the group's Seven shopping centers.

Benny Khalif, Vice President of Assets at Rani Zim Shopping Centers, stated: "Adidas' entry into the Seven centers in Tamra and Taybeh represents a vote of confidence by an international brand in the product we offer tenants and in the local purchasing power. Establishing sports and lifestyle centers alongside daily necessities and developing community hubs is a key part of our vision to create an innovative shopping experience tailored to our target audience. We see the right mix as the key to success—a precise combination of retail, entertainment, and essential services creates shopping centers that are not just points of purchase but vibrant living spaces that provide real value to the local community. The entry of international brands like Adidas is undoubtedly a significant addition to creating this experience."

Rani Zim Shopping Centers is expected to launch eight new shopping centers over the next two years, with centers opening this year in Beit Dagan, Rosh HaAyin, another phase of the Kfar Saba project, and the Tamra center, which is already in the final stages of occupancy ahead of its launch. Additionally, this month, the company opened the Rahat shopping center.

Rani Zim Shopping Centers operates in the development and management of commercial centers, land acquisition, initiation, and enhancement in Israel. The group is driven by a belief in the periphery and an understanding of changing consumer culture and the need for a quality shopping experience. The group currently owns 14 active shopping centers in Arad, Netivot, Beit She'an, Ma'alot, Nof Hagalil, Umm al-Fahm, Yarka, Ganei Tikva, Tira, Taybeh, the Dead Sea, the first phase in Kfar Saba, and Rahat, which recently opened, with a total company share value of approximately NIS 1.9 billion. The company continues to advance the Kfar Saba project and additional commercial projects, including Tira (Phase B), Umm al-Fahm (Phase B), Beit Dagan, Rosh HaAyin, Daliyat al-Karmel, Ganei Tikva 2, and the Al-Bawadi project. Additionally, the company operates and establishes PV facilities on its properties with a capacity of approximately 5 megawatts.

Rani Zim, who serves as chairman of the board, is a veteran entrepreneur in the Israeli market. Among other ventures, he founded the food retail chain "Kim'at Hinam," which was sold in 2012 for approximately NIS 350 million.