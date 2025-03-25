Aerial paradise: The stunning airport offering fresh coconuts and bean bags instead of chairs

While visits to regular airports are often associated with stress and chaos, the airport on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand continues to surprise tourists and generate significant interest on social media. This is all thanks to the unique experience it offers travelers. Instead of enclosed, crowded halls, visitors enjoy an open waiting area with expansive lawns, soft bean bags, swings, and palm trees. Most surprisingly, there is no barrier at all between the waiting area and the runways.

Samui Airport is privately owned and operated by Bangkok Airways. Most flights from the island are operated by Bangkok Airways, while Thailand’s national airline began operating flights to Samui in February 2008. The airport is located in the northern part of Koh Samui, near Bo Phut Beach. Construction began in 1982, and it was officially inaugurated in April 1989.

According to Samui Airport’s website, it is "considered the most beautiful and is designed in perfect harmony with the breathtaking natural surroundings." A tourist named Jessica Jane shared her experience at the airport in a viral TikTok video.

In the video, she describes: "This is the most wonderful airport where you can drink fresh coconut water while relaxing on bean bags and watching planes take off. Normally, I experience airports as stressful places. In most airports, the atmosphere is confusing and too fast-paced, but here, everything is different." During her tour, Jessica noticed well-maintained cafés and an open area with "huge, soft bean bags that you just sink into." Samui Airport (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

She even mentioned that she "could easily fall asleep" on one of the comfortable seats. Jessica added with surprise: "The most amazing thing is that there is no fence separating passengers from the runway – they just trust that no one will run onto it." She continued: "The most special part of the airport is that the café sells fresh coconuts. Of course, I couldn't resist."

Another surprise awaited Jessica when she reached the departure gate, where she discovered a "hospitality corner" offering free food and drinks, including snacks, small cakes, and cookies. She also found a machine providing free juices and iced coffee.

The video has garnered over 1.1 million views, nearly 50,000 likes, and more than 400 comments. One user wrote: "Koh Samui Airport is the most charming I’ve ever seen."

Another added: "Samui Airport is amazing. When I first visited, there were only huts." Someone else commented: "Nothing compares to Samui Airport. It's an integral part of the whole island experience."

As if we needed more reasons to visit Thailand, Samui Airport adds another layer to the perfect Thai experience. In a world where airports have become stressful mazes of long lines and security checks, this tropical airport seems to transform the most tedious part of flying – the waiting – into part of the vacation itself. So, the next time you plan a trip to Southeast Asia, you might consider a layover in this aerial paradise, even if only to sip fresh coconut water on a bean bag by the runway.