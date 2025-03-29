The perfect pillow for women only – the genius innovation taking over the market

If you thought that good sleep was just about a soft pillow and a decent mattress, think again. The world of sleep is advancing at a dizzying pace, and innovative products promise not just better sleep but a complete experience of comfort, technology, and style. Scented pillows with relaxing aromas, blankets that cool in the summer and warm in the winter, smart-pocketed sheets, and even dog beds that steal the show – all of these are here to make your bedroom (and your life) better. A pillow for women only (credit: Dr. Gav Official Website)

A Pillow for Women Only

Dr. Gav, one of Israel’s 100 most respected brands, is launching the next generation of sleep pillows: the Coolist Nature collection, offering pillows made of Bio-Foam, a new technological innovation derived straight from nature. This breathable and eco-friendly polymer provides ideal, personalized comfort. The new collection features a wide range of ergonomic designs tailored separately for each gender and every age – including a dedicated pillow for women, a pillow for teenage girls, and a pillow for young girls! According to customer feedback, this product is a perfect hit.

Price: NIS 299. Available in Dr. Gav stores, online, and at the Kaufman Home complex in Bnei Brak.

A pillow with soothing scents (credit: Dr. Gav Official Website)

A Pillow with Soothing Scents

Scents evoke memories and improve mood – this isn’t just a cliché; it’s clinically researched and proven. Dr. Gav offers visco-scented pillows in three fragrances: chamomile, green tea, and lavender. These pillows feature a patented design with five comfort zones, each suited for different sleeping positions. Instead of being made as a single solid piece, the pillow has ventilation channels that allow it to breathe, enable airflow, and maintain freshness for longer.

Made of viscoelastic material, the pillow adapts to the body’s contours and position changes. It provides better support for the head and neck, offering a floating relaxation feel and improved support. The five comfort zones include:

Two convex areas for side sleeping

A high area for back sleeping

A medium-height area for back sleeping

A recessed area for stomach sleeping

Each pillow comes with a seamless jersey fabric pillowcase at no extra charge, featuring a smooth texture.

Price: NIS 399. Available in Dr. Gav stores and online. A dual-sided cooling blanket (credit: Courtesy of Napo)

A Dual-Sided Cooling Blanket

A revolutionary dual-sided blanket where each side serves a purpose during transitional seasons. When it’s hot, you’ll feel the cooling effect – perfect for heatwaves. This side is made of fabric that absorbs and quickly releases body heat, keeping you chilled while you sleep. The other side is soft and cozy, ideal for spring and autumn nights. This fabric is blended with bamboo fibers, making it ultra-soft while still allowing air to pass through, so you stay warm without overheating.

The blanket’s filling is made of polyester fibers, creating a soft and pleasant sensation. It’s anti-allergenic and super lightweight.

Price: NIS 299. Available at Napo stores and online. A sheet with a pocket for your remote (credit: Courtesy of Napo)

A Sheet with a Pocket for Your Remote

Right before you fall asleep watching TV in bed – where do you put the remote? Here’s a small upgrade that makes a big difference: The Napocket sheet set comes with a side pocket where you can store your remote, book, headphones, sleeping pills, or anything else you need close by before and after sleep.

The jersey sheet set from Napo comes in gorgeous colors – pistachio green, terracotta red, deep blue, cream, navy, and gray, in various sizes. The fabric is pleasant to the touch and highly breathable (100% cotton), making it perfect for summer. Another great reason to buy them? They don’t wrinkle!

Price: NIS 200 for a double sheet. Available at Napo stores and online. A Mattress for NIS 39,000 (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

A Mattress for NIS 39,000

Take a deep breath – because you probably won’t be able to afford this: A sleep system that costs between NIS 39,000 (that’s the low-end price) and over a million shekels!

This is the mattress that George Clooney, Ronaldo, Beyoncé, and dozens of millionaires sleep on. At first glance, the blue checkered pattern of Hästens’ premium Swedish mattresses may seem like just a nice, soft, and stylish design for your bedroom. But don’t be fooled – the checkered pattern serves many purposes. It’s a standard, a form of communication, and one of the most essential tools for ensuring quality.

Hästens has had the honor of supplying the Swedish royal family for three generations.

So, what makes the most expensive Swedish sleep system so special? Layer upon layer of natural materials that wrap the body – cotton, wool, linen, and the surprise element: horsehair. Yes, you read that correctly – pure tail hair, carefully selected, using only the longest and strongest strands. This type of horsehair gives the mattress a springy feel, creating a firmer bed.

Starting price: NIS 39,000. Available at Drom, Israel’s largest sleep chain.