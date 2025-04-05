Will it benefit consumers? Agreement between Dalia Energy and Amisragas

Dalia Energy has signed an agreement with Amisragaz, under which Amisragaz will market electricity sales agreements to residential consumers.

According to the agreement, Amisragaz will promote electricity sales to private customers, based on pre-determined quantities and with a gradual increase according to actual sales performance. The agreement period is set for five years, with an option for extension by mutual consent and under agreed terms.

As part of the engagement, Amisragaz will pay Dalia for the electricity supplied to residential customers, regardless of the customers' payments themselves. The agreement includes guarantees to ensure payment compliance, as well as structured liability and indemnification arrangements regarding the parties' commitments to their customers.

The collaboration between Dalia Energy and Amisragaz represents a significant step in expanding competition in the electricity market and helps reduce the cost of living for households while ensuring security and availability in electricity supply.