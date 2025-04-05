The facial treatment that will leave you asking: "Why do I deserve all this goodness?"

Invigorating Facial Treatment for Men at the Clarins Spa, Elkonin Hotel

Modern men who still believe that, in 2025, facials are only for women have yet to understand that their face is their identity card to the world. But the treatment for the rugged gender at the luxurious Clarins Spa in Tel Aviv's boutique Elkonin Hotel is not just about purifying the skin, stimulating it, and providing hydration in the driest days. It also includes an exciting surprise: an intensive massage that refines the skin while reducing signs of aging and fatigue. Clarins Spa, Elkonin Hotel (credit: SIVAN ESKIN)

Forget about painful blackhead extractions and harsh extractions—this is a gentle pampering experience (with or without a partner), including the application of skincare products tailored for men (such as face cream and eye gel from the renowned cosmetics brand). The entire treatment is combined with a professional and relaxing massage of the scalp, neck, and shoulders, which releases tension in the body and, as the therapist correctly noted, also relaxes the facial muscles that hold stress daily.

After a session of gentle tapping on the forehead, cheeks, and under the eyes—stimulating blood circulation and aiding the absorption of high-quality ingredients that enhance the face—even the most exhausted man will feel (and look) especially refreshed. A quick stop at the spa’s eucalyptus hammam, and everyone will be ready for a glowing close-up shot.

The Advantage: A massage and cleansing at the same time, leaving you looking years younger. Where do you sign up?

The Disadvantage: If you're looking for an acne treatment or cleansing with special devices, you won’t find it here. This is a session for relaxation and purification.

Cost: NIS 650 for a 60-minute treatment.

Sculpting and Harmonizing the Lower Third of the Face and Neck

Many women tend to focus on treating the central and upper parts of the face while neglecting the lower third, especially the neck. However, ladies, this is precisely the area that reveals our age. As we get older, there’s often an aesthetic disharmony between a taut, lifted face and a sagging, wrinkled neck.

Side note: There are currently very few dedicated neck treatments on the market for women who are not yet ready (or willing) to undergo a surgical neck lift. But our 47-year-old tester was determined to find a solution, leading her to Dr. Orly Fuzailov, an expert in facial and neck aesthetics, advanced technologies with a focus on a natural look, and a trainer for leading companies.

She was introduced to the magic of Xeomin—a botulinum toxin Type A from the long-established pharmaceutical company MERZ, which has been used in medicine since 2005 and has held the strict FDA approval since 2010.

"Xeomin-based lower face and neck sculpting treatment is intended for cases of excessive muscle activity in the face and neck, as well as to improve the appearance of the neck, jawline, platysmal bands, and horizontal neck lines (commonly known as ‘Venus rings’)," Dr. Fuzailov explained. That was exactly what troubled our tester. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Injecting botulinum toxin into the neck muscles improves its appearance and reduces horizontal wrinkles because it inhibits the muscle activity that causes them (sometimes due to prolonged hunched posture over a phone, genetics, or the delicate neck skin)." We were sold at "improves," so we went ahead with it. Many women tend to focus on treating the central and upper parts of the face while neglecting the lower third (credit: Courtesy of Dr. Orly Fuzailov)

Experience review/? After numbing the treatment area—from the jawline down to the neck, including the chin (to address the "orange peel" texture, aka dimples visible when contracting the chin)—the tester surrendered to the doctor’s expert hands, which were light and precise with the syringe.

Before, during, and after the procedure, Dr. Fuzailov provided detailed explanations of the entire process and beyond. The tester, who does not have a high pain tolerance, reported feeling no pain or discomfort, only slight pinpricks that did their job effectively.

What results can you expect after the treatment? There are no immediate results; improvements start appearing from the third to fifth day. However, what will you walk away with immediately? A wealth of knowledge and understanding about this challenging area called the neck, along with exposure to an experienced doctor who is also larger than life—super honest (her integrity is above all), and to top it off, she has an outstanding sense of humor (hilarious!).

The Advantage: A targeted treatment for improving neck appearance and horizontal wrinkles—something many doctors are unaware of or don’t offer.

The Disadvantage: The price may be hard to swallow for some. However, it appears to be a worthwhile investment (lasting about 3-4 months). Beyond that, we honestly found no downsides.

Cost: NIS 3,000-3,500.

RESET Facial & Eye Treatment by L'Occitane

Let’s start by saying that L'Occitane’s spa won the 2024 International Spa Competition. That should tell you everything.

The sense of touch is central to the philosophy of the French brand. Forget about machines or advanced technology—the human touch here (especially if you land in the hands of therapist Vika) is a sensory delight. The contrast between the noisy Sarona district outside, life’s daily stress, and stepping into the spa’s tranquil space is everything.

Our tester, whose life is anything but dull, arrived late in the evening for the RESET Facial & Eye Treatment. Anyone who has ever been inside a L'Occitane store knows their intense fragrances are iconic, and the same goes for the treatment. Scents play a dominant role throughout the 60 minutes on the cozy treatment bed. RESET facial & eye treatment by L'Occitane (credit: PR abroad)

The treatment includes a gua sha facial massage and serums enriched with essential oils from the immortelle flower, working together to rejuvenate tired skin and combat signs of fatigue (and wow, do we have a lot of those). It leaves the skin looking fresh, the eyes more open, and suits all skin types and ages wanting to fight dullness, fine lines, dry skin, and under-eye bags.

Simply put: A facial without the “annoying parts”, leaving you to enjoy pure relaxation under expert hands that deliver enriching ingredients. It’s hard to say whether we just got lucky with an outstanding therapist or if this is the standard at this calming location, but one thing is certain: we were treated to a very short foot massage session, releasing pressure points. Plus, blackhead extractions and a scalp massage (which the therapist asked about in advance).

The tester left glowing and returned to her home in Sharon with two thoughts:

Wow, I really deserved this. What just happened? A great gift idea for a family member or best friend—at a very reasonable price.

L'Occitane spa (credit: ELAD GUTTMAN) The Advantage: The location is both a pro and a con. What do we mean? On one hand, it’s super central and convenient, even for those arriving by public transport (Azrieli Sarona, Menachem Begin, Tel Aviv). On the other hand, its centrality can make access tricky—especially on protest days, in traffic, or for those who find Sarona a bit disorienting.

The Disadvantage: See above.

Cost: NIS 360.