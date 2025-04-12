You can stop hesitating: The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the smartphone with the best camera

Over the years, I placed Xiaomi in the same category – a manufacturer of devices that offer a lot on paper but somehow always miss the mark. For me, the brand name became synonymous with compromises: Impressive hardware but a flawed user experience, flashy specs that hide mediocre build quality, and a desperate attempt to compete with the industry’s big players. Even when the company proudly announced its collaboration with Leica, I remained skeptical. The best camera? Still on the iPhone. No matter how many megapixels they crammed in, how many lenses they added, or how many software enhancements they promised – I always came to the same conclusion: Xiaomi just wasn’t there.

Then came the surprise moment. Last week, at the MWC 2025 exhibition, Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, a device that even made me stop and ask: Wait, is this really different this time? After the announcement, I received it for review, spent several days with it, examined every detail – and reached a clear conclusion: In the photography category, Xiaomi has finally taken the crown. No, it’s still not the best smartphone on the market, and the company's Android experience is still far from that of Samsung or Pixel, but when it comes to photography – it’s no longer just a flashy specs list but a camera system that truly competes head-to-head with the best. So how did this happen? Why now? Here’s the full review.

Design

If you've followed Xiaomi's Ultra series, there are no big surprises here – the Xiaomi 15 Ultra looks like a minor update to its predecessor, with the same flat 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display (3200×1440), the same massive camera module on the back, and the same vibe of "I’m a camera, not just a phone." The version I received for review came in a white finish, and that’s probably the least flashy thing about this device – which is actually a good thing. While Xiaomi sometimes likes to get creative with designs that scream "look at me!", the white version is the complete opposite: Clean, elegant, without gimmicks or unnecessary flair. Simply a premium smartphone that looks as it should – luxurious, but not desperately trying to be different.

Of course, the giant camera module is still there, which means that Qi2 and MagSafe magnets won’t play a role here – anyone hoping for a solution this time will have to keep waiting. On the other hand, this smartphone wasn’t really built to be thin or compact, so that’s no surprise. However, it does come with IP68 water and dust resistance, which is excellent, even though some devices already offer IP69. What’s the difference?

In short, IP68 means the device can survive immersion in water up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes, which is more than enough for any reasonable daily scenario. The IP69 standard, more common in industrial devices, adds resistance to high-pressure water and strong sprays – like pressure washing or more extreme situations. In real life? Unless you plan to wash the 15 Ultra with a power washer or submerge it in a tropical storm, the difference is almost irrelevant.

In terms of button and camera layout, Xiaomi stuck with the classic arrangement: The selfie camera is centered at the top of the screen in a small punch hole, just like in most premium devices today. There's no attempt here to reinvent the wheel with under-display cameras or strange cutouts – and that's completely for the better. On the back, the massive camera module takes up a lot of space, but at least its layout is logical and comfortable to hold. On the right side of the device are the volume buttons and the power/lock button, placed exactly where they should be – at a convenient height for one-handed use.

The Main Event – The Camera

Let’s be honest – the entire story of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra boils down to its cameras. Xiaomi has always tried to impress with large sensors and exaggerated numbers, but this time, it’s not just marketing. This year, the camera on the 15 Ultra genuinely competes with the top of the smartphone world, and not just on paper.

The main camera here is 50 megapixels, with a 1-inch sensor – which is about as large as you’ll find in smartphones today. Why is this important? Because a larger sensor captures more light, resulting in sharper images, more details, richer colors, and less noise (graininess) in low-light conditions. It’s still not a DSLR sensor, but it’s definitely among the best you’ll find in a phone. What’s different compared to the previous model is that there’s no longer a variable aperture, which used to allow better control over the light entering the camera. In practice, most users probably won’t notice the difference – the photos still look excellent, with vibrant colors and a wide dynamic range that captures details in both bright and shadowed areas. Xiaomi 15 Ultra (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

The 15 Ultra comes with a 200-megapixel periscope zoom camera – a significant upgrade over the previous version. Periscope technology is a smart way to incorporate true zoom into the slim body of a smartphone using a mirror system. In practice, this means you get 4.3x optical zoom, allowing you to get close to a subject without losing image quality. And if that’s not enough, even 30x zoom looks good before quality starts to degrade. Beyond that, yes, it can go up to 120x digital zoom, but let’s be honest – that’s mostly a nice number for ads, as the images at that level turn into a blur of pixels.

Unprecedented Image Quality in a Smartphone

Beyond all the raw specs, the actual results here are truly exceptional. All four cameras deliver sharp images, accurate colors, and excellent dynamic range, even in challenging conditions. The main sensor, along with the 3x and 4.3x zoom lenses, are the real stars of the setup, excelling especially in low light – photos retain great detail, colors stay true to life, and the noise (graininess) looks more like "cinematic grain" than digital smearing. In extremely low-light situations, there is some quality drop, but it's less noticeable compared to most other flagship devices.

Additionally, Leica's color modes, along with built-in filters, allow for creative photography without effort. Those who love cinematic photography will find excellent tools to play with, featuring profiles that mimic the classic color schemes of Leica cameras.

Additionally, Leica’s color modes, along with built-in filters, allow for creative photography without effort. Those who love cinematic photography will find excellent tools to play with, featuring profiles that mimic the classic color schemes of Leica cameras.

So, can you throw your professional camera in the trash? Probably not—a 1-inch sensor still doesn't replace interchangeable lenses. But after using the device for weeks, I felt I could rely on the 15 Ultra to deliver outstanding photos in any situation. In short, this is the most advanced camera system currently available in a smartphone, and this time, it's not just about the numbers—it’s about real results that prove it.

The Case That Turns the 15 Ultra into a Compact DSLR

If you're serious about smartphone photography, Xiaomi's Photography Kit is an add-on you can't ignore. This is a dedicated case that physically transforms the phone into a compact DSLR, featuring an ergonomic grip, a customizable control dial, a dedicated zoom button, and a smart shutter button—one that you can press halfway to focus, just like on professional cameras. Xiaomi even added an adapter ring for 67mm filters, so you can experiment with ND or polarizing filters like on real cameras.

Beyond that, the case also includes a 2,000mAh external battery, providing around 33% more usage time—a significant advantage for those who shoot extensively on the go. Plus, when you attach the case, a special photography interface opens, featuring a Fastshot mode that speeds up framing and makes shooting more intuitive. In short, this is no gimmick—it's a serious photography tool for those who want full control over every detail in their images.

On a personal level, it takes the photography experience to a whole new level—the moment you hold it, it feels like a real camera, not just a phone with oversized lenses. But—and it’s a big but—it's not cheap at all: $225. At this price, it's no longer just a fun gadget but an investment aimed at those who truly intend to push the device’s photography capabilities to the limit.

Performance: Powerful, but the UI Still Disappoints

If you've seen one flagship smartphone this year, you’ve seen them all—and that applies to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra as well. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 5,410mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging—exactly what you'd expect from a premium device. It’s fast, powerful, and handles any task effortlessly. But let’s be honest—this is not surprising, and it's not different from flagships by Samsung, OnePlus, or Vivo. This is simply the 2025 standard, and Xiaomi is meeting it.

But then comes the UI, and here, the excitement fades a bit. HyperOS, Xiaomi's new interface based on Android 15, still feels far from perfect. There are too many Xiaomi apps, some of which can’t be removed. There’s no app drawer and no system-wide search via swipe gestures. Even something as simple as changing a wallpaper requires navigating through the Themes app, which constantly tries to sell you ringtones and unnecessary icons.

This isn't necessarily a deal-breaker, and overall, HyperOS isn’t worse than other manufacturers' skins. The promise of four years of system updates and six years of security updates sounds good, but it's still behind Samsung and Google, which offer longer support. Bottom line? The performance is great, but the experience still isn’t as polished as I’d like.

The Bottom Line

As of this writing, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has the most advanced smartphone camera system on the market—and it’s not just because of impressive hardware, but because it actually delivers results that make you stop and say, “Wow.” The large main sensor, innovative periscope lens, impressive zoom, and even all the behind-the-scenes software enhancements come together to create a photography powerhouse unlike anything seen in a smartphone before.

But again, there’s a catch—this is not a phone for everyone. The 15 Ultra is aimed at photographers, content creators, and those who take mobile photography seriously. If you’re someone who just pulls out their phone, snaps a pic, and moves on, you won’t even scratch the surface of what this device can do. But if you want full control over your shots, enjoy a feature-rich photography experience, and capture images that rival dedicated cameras, this is the phone for you.

Xiaomi may not have surpassed Samsung or Apple in terms of smooth Android experience or ecosystem integration, but when it comes to photography? It has finally reached the top.