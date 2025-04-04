Baseus Bowie 30 Max: Surprisingly good noise-canceling headphones for NIS 500

The noise-canceling headphone market has become extremely crowded. Almost every electronics manufacturer, even those outside the audio industry—such as peripheral and computer manufacturers—has a lineup of headphones. This includes Lenovo, Belkin, and the well-known and respected peripherals manufacturer, Baseus.

When I was offered to review their new headphones, the Bowie 30 Max (which, of course, are named after the late David Bowie), I gladly agreed, but I didn’t have high expectations. As someone accustomed to reviewing and using high-end headphones, I wondered: What could headphones at this price point really offer? Turns out, quite a lot.

Build, Design, and Ergonomics

The Bowie 30 Max are relatively large over-ear headphones with a headband that combines metal and plastic, connected to two sturdy metal hinges that allow them to fold. The ear cups have a somewhat bulky, oval design, but there is a certain refinement to them. The metallic accents, such as the rim around the colored indicator lights on each ear cup and the round metallic power button, add a slightly more sophisticated touch.

Speaking of buttons, aside from the main power button on the right ear cup, there are three black buttons for volume control and a central button for play/pause, which can be programmed from a predefined list. Also on the right ear cup are a USB-C charging port and a 3.5mm jack for wired connections (a simple, relatively short headphone cable is included in the package, along with a charging cable featuring a USB-A connector). The left ear cup houses only one button—the noise cancellation mode selector.

As for padding, don’t expect luxurious Alcantara fabric. The ear cushions are made of synthetic leather, which, while relatively simple, appears to be durable and resistant to wear. The headband cushion is made of rubber. It’s not fancy, but it gets the job done and is comfortable on the head, thanks to the ten levels of headband height adjustment on each side. Notably, the headband is quite wide, leaving a noticeable gap between the ear cups and your skull—useful if you often wear a hat or headband.

What’s missing from the package? A carrying case, an airplane adapter, and other small extras that are common with more expensive headphones—but we didn’t expect to find those here. Baseus Bowie 30 Max (credit: Niv Lilian)

Sound Quality

The Bowie 30 Max boast large 50mm drivers, promising big sound. Do they deliver? Technically, beyond hardware specifications, they support Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, and spatial audio with head-tracking—a fairly impressive feature set for mid-range headphones.

However, there’s a drawback: You can’t use the equalizer and spatial audio simultaneously—you have to choose one at the expense of the other. That said, the Baseus app is very straightforward, with clear buttons and quick access to all functions. In general, spatial audio delivers slightly better sound quality. I often listened in a fixed spatial mode (I personally dislike the way sound shifts between ears based on head movement) or in the Hi-Fi Live equalizer mode, which offered bright and detailed sound. The app also includes a bass boost button and a low-latency mode for gaming and movies.

The sound quality of the Bowie 30 Max is surprisingly good. They don’t offer angelic clarity and detail like high-end headphones, but the sound is solid. The bass is crisp, the highs—such as cymbals, trumpets, and French horns—are well-defined, though occasionally with very slight distortion. The soundstage isn’t massive, but it’s decent. The large drivers certainly provide ample power. For most types of music, these headphones will do just fine, as long as you’re not an audiophile with extremely high standards.

Noise Cancellation

The noise cancellation was the biggest surprise with the Bowie 30 Max. On paper, they offer 45dB of noise reduction, which is an impressively wide range. In practice, they effectively handle the expected low-frequency noises that active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones should suppress. However, they also performed surprisingly well at filtering out slightly higher-frequency noises, such as fans, providing a nice quiet bubble amidst the urban chaos. The app offers ten manual noise-canceling levels, alongside several preset modes such as commuting, indoor, outdoor, and, of course, transparency mode or ANC off.

That said, I encountered a minor issue as a drummer—when using them while playing the drums, the sound of cymbals created a disruptive noise in the headphones. I suspect this happens because the built-in microphones that monitor the environment "pick up" the high frequencies of the cymbals at close range. Baseus Bowie 30 Max (credit: Niv Lilian)

Battery Life

The large ear cups allow for sizable batteries, and as a result, the Bowie 30 Max promise 65 hours of battery life—and they deliver. I tested them over 15 hours of cumulative listening, and they barely dipped below 80% charge. In terms of battery life, they are extremely impressive—you could take them on a round-the-world flight and still not need a charger, which is fantastic. Likewise, if you tend to forget to charge your devices, don’t worry—these headphones are like an Energizer bunny. They just keep going.

Final Verdict

The Bowie 30 Max from Baseus, priced just under NIS 500, offer a solid package with a few positive surprises—such as effective noise cancellation (except for drummers, but that’s a niche issue) and long battery life. However, they come with some limitations, such as the need to choose between spatial audio or equalizer, but not both simultaneously.

If you’re not aiming for premium high-end models and want to save some money while still getting decent headphones, the Bowie 30 Max are a great choice.