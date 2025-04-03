Man or Ninja? In the coming days, men will still need a hoodie like this

Are wrinkles starting to appear? We've found a skincare routine in three steps:

Kiehl's moisturizer firms the skin, smooths fine lines, and provides radiance and elasticity. The lightweight texture absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy residue—just fresh, shine-free skin. Suitable for ages 20+ and for oily or combination skin because, yes, even oily skin loses collagen (NIS 452).

The brand's eye serum contains vitamin C, brightens the skin, and reduces unwanted dark circles (NIS 231).

The final product in the series is the FACIAL FUEL facial cleansing gel, an invigorating formula that jumpstarts your morning with maximum energy. It deeply cleanses without drying, while caffeine, menthol, and vitamin E refresh the skin and prepare it for a smooth, irritation-free shave (NIS 109).

Kiehl's (credit: PR) Next up: The next moisturizer can be summed up in one phrase—minimal grooming, maximum results. Matiere Premiere's men's product focuses on high-dose natural ingredients, bringing its unique approach to skincare. This body and hand cream absorbs quickly, deeply nourishes, and leaves a subtle yet refined scent of Crystal Saffron—an elegant blend of warmth and freshness suitable for daily use. Ideal for those who prefer straightforward, lightweight skincare without excess oil but with a noticeable effect on the skin. And the scent? Absolutely perfect, lingering on the body for hours (NIS 270 for 300ml, available at Beyond Skin stores and online). Matiere Premiere (credit: PR abroad)

Puma isn't slowing down. This time, the sports and lifestyle brand releases a men’s collection blending rugged streetwear with sharp style. Expect intriguing drops, including a colorful collaboration with… the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Sounds like a kids' thing? Think again—it's street, it's on-point, and it's unapologetic.Amid this positive chaos, we’ve got our eye on a classic black hoodie with a twist—simple up front, but on the back, a large, striking wing illustration. Everyone will see something different in it. Just add colorful sneakers, and you've got a look that works from morning to night (NIS 550, available at the flagship store in Ramat Aviv Mall and Factory 54 online).

Puma (credit: Courtesy factory 54) Gideon Cosmetics brings the future of grooming to barbershops (or home) with OZ AI, an advanced clipper series (NGPRO) developed with AI technology to ensure precision, comfort, and outstanding results. With a modern design, lighter weight, and improved performance, the series includes:

OZ 7200.AI – A powerful, user-friendly, and highly practical machine for sharp, precise haircuts.

OZ 6800.AI – An advanced clipper and shaver providing maximum control for any style, suitable for both home use and professionals.

Bad hair day? Dry skin? Or just want a fresh scent without a million products? Argania offers smart, quick, and effective solutions:

3-in-1 shampoo with castor oil (also available with hyaluronic acid) for stronger hair, softer skin, and a scent so good you’ll miss yourself—yes, that’s a thing (NIS 39.90, available on the brand’s website and Super-Pharm).

Matching castor oil wax for light styling, strong hold, natural shine, and no stickiness—washes out easily and looks great (NIS 49.90).

Clay styling cream for sharp definition and a matte finish (NIS 49.90).

Argania (credit: PR) Lierac Paris introduces a men’s skincare line featuring a patented black tulip extract, proven to strengthen, protect, and rejuvenate the skin. All products in the series contain natural ingredients, have been clinically tested, are suitable for sensitive skin, and are cruelty-free. Highlights include:

3-in-1 shaving gel that prevents irritation, hydrates, refreshes, and forms a protective layer for a close, irritation-free shave (NIS 159).

Anti-aging serum to reverse signs of aging and prevent wrinkles.

Gel-cream to reduce signs of fatigue.

Roll-on deodorant and more, ranging from NIS 59-149 (available at Lierac Israel’s website and authorized clinics).