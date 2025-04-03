A groundbreaking technological model for automated weighing has been launched

Tzach Orni, the leading company in advanced weighing solutions for over 30 years, has won a tender from the Galilee and Valleys Cluster. As part of the tender, dozens of bridge scales with LPR systems will be installed in approximately 15 municipalities belonging to the cluster. Additionally, the company is installing 18X3 overhead bridge scales with LPR systems for automatic weighing, including a unique online reporting module to the Ministry of Environmental Protection, at the newly established Shayeret Yehuda landfill near Beit Shemesh. The landfill was recently approved by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and will provide services to all localities in the area.

At the Hanson Migdal Tzedek quarry in Nachshonim, the company is installing four 18X3 bridge scales with an advanced computing system and smart kiosk stations for each scale. This aims to streamline the weighing process and prevent truck congestion at the site. The process is automated using a special kiosk integrating a screen, computer, and intercom station.

This project implements an innovative technological model that will also be applied to other Hanson projects. The technological model is based on the automation of the weighing process, minimizing human intervention and relying on advanced technological systems. These systems enable automatic weighing using a special LPR camera that identifies the vehicle’s license plate and directly inputs all details into the system. Additionally, the system includes a thermal printer, a traffic light, and a horn. It allows for extensive searches, interface development, and an advanced reporting model.

Tzach Orni specializes in the manufacturing, customization, and implementation of various weighing products. Its products, particularly bridge scales for truck weighing, are installed and operated at diverse sites across the country.

Tzach Orni, the owner and CEO of the company, stated: "I am proud of our ability to bring cutting-edge technology and create a variety of possibilities in the world of weighing."