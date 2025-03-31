A mental health center for children will be established in Kiryat Ata

As part of this collaboration, a dedicated mental health center for children and a day clinic for eating disorders will be established in Kiryat Ata this coming May. The center will be an innovative medical institution providing a professional and comprehensive response for residents of the area, with a particular focus on the city.

In a meeting held this week between the Mayor of Kiryat Ata, Yaakov Peretz, and the Northern Management of Maccabi Healthcare Services, several additional ways to strengthen cooperation and improve medical services in the city were examined. During the meeting, Mayor Yaakov Peretz presented the city's development momentum, which includes the establishment of new infrastructure, advanced educational projects, and more.

He also highlighted the municipality's strong commitment to developing the healthcare sector in the city and emphasized the need for continued strengthening of ties with medical entities to ensure high-quality services and accessible care for residents. Also attending the meeting was City Council Member Rabbi Shalom Mamalia, who also serves as Maccabi's community representative. Shalom emphasized the municipality's and the mayor's commitment to providing quality and accessible medical services to all city residents.

Over the past year, the Municipality of Kiryat Ata and Maccabi Healthcare Services have carried out various joint initiatives, such as centralized health days, enrichment evenings on health-related topics, an appreciation day for the wives of reservists, and proper nutrition workshops.