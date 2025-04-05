iPhone 16e review: Costs NIS 800 less than iPhone 16, worth it?

Apple recently launched its "cheap" iPhone in Israel – the iPhone 16e. As is typical for Apple, it’s not really cheap, but it is cheaper than the iPhone 16, which was launched here last September. While the iPhone 16 costs NIS 3,730 for the 128GB version at Partner, the iPhone 16e with the same storage capacity costs NIS 2,950. iPhone 16e (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

Design: Apple iPhone 16e – Lightweight and Available in Two Colors

At first glance, the iPhone 16e looks very similar to the regular model, mainly because both have the same screen size. Both feature a glass back and an aluminum frame, but the new model is available in two colors: Black or white, compared to the variety of colors the regular model comes in, such as purple and pink. Both devices are water and dust resistant with an IP68 rating, capable of withstanding immersion up to 6 meters deep for 30 minutes. However, the glass protection on the regular model is likely a more updated version. The 16e weighs 167 grams, just 3 grams lighter than the regular model, and its thickness is identical – 7.8mm. It’s a very compact smartphone that you hardly feel in your pocket and is easy to hold in your hand.

Apple – iPhone 16e (credit: PR)

Screen: Apple iPhone 16e, for Those Looking for a Smaller Screen

Like its more expensive sibling, this model also has a 6.1-inch screen. It’s not a large screen compared to other devices today, in my opinion, it’s even a bit too small, but it’s comfortable to hold. The screen uses OLED technology and offers excellent display quality with rich colors, HDR10 support, and brightness that peaks at 1200 nits (less than the 2000 nits on the iPhone 16) or 800 nits in normal mode (compared to 1000 nits). I didn’t encounter any brightness issues and viewed the screen without any problems, though not in the strong sunlight like in summer.

What’s missing here compared to other iPhone 16 models is Dynamic Island, which turns the front camera area into a space that displays information tailored to different uses, like showing the album art of a song playing or navigation details. Also missing is the Always On display, which lets you see the time and other information without waking up the screen. On the other hand, this feature is also not available on the regular iPhone 16. iPhone 16e (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

Hardware: The Same Processor, but No MagSafe

In terms of the processor, this device has exactly the same processor as the iPhone 16 or 16 Plus – the A18, which is designed for Apple’s AI capabilities. The problem is that these are currently only available to those who choose to use the device with the interface set to English, set the region to the U.S., and change Siri’s language to English.

For some reason, Apple removed the MagSafe magnetic feature from the back of the iPhone here. This allows the phone to be placed more easily on magnetic charging pads, magnetic mounts in cars, or attach magnetic accessories like a wallet to the back of the device. It seems that Apple removed MagSafe mainly to create differences between this model and the more expensive ones. iPhone 16e (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

Camera: Back to One Lens

Apple chose to include only one camera in the iPhone 16e, which is odd (the iPhone 16 has two cameras). The 16e comes with a 48-megapixel sensor, which Apple calls the Fusion Camera. Apple says this sensor combines two cameras and offers 2x optical zoom. The sensor Apple omitted could have allowed for wide-angle shots, which isn’t super critical, but it could be annoying if you want to take landscape photos.

So how’s the photo quality? Overall, it's good, but not excellent. The pictures are bright with decent detail, but not as sharp as the more advanced models. I didn’t like the portrait shots much, but the night shots were relatively clean with minimal noise.

The selfie camera comes with a 12-megapixel sensor and takes decent pictures overall. By the way, Apple also removed the dedicated Camera Control button here, which is available on the 16 model. It launches the camera with a single press and gives a feel of using a regular camera. Personally, I wasn’t too excited about it when I reviewed the iPhone 16. Photo taken with the iPhone camera (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

Battery: Excellent Battery Life

Surprisingly, the iPhone 16e comes with a larger battery than its more expensive sibling – 4005mAh compared to 3561mAh. The battery life on this smartphone is simply excellent. It lasted me from 7 AM until 11 PM, and I still had 34% battery left with just over 5 hours of screen time. A pleasure.

The wired charging here is 20W compared to 30W, and the wireless charging is just 7.5W compared to 25W on the iPhone 16, which is honestly disappointing.

Price: NIS 2,950 for the 128GB version or NIS 3,450 for the 256GB version, including a free AirTag at Partner.

The device was provided for review by Partner.

Bottom Line: So, is it worth buying the iPhone 16e? If this is your first iPhone, then it’s a more affordable price to enter the world of iPhones. If you want an iPhone with a relatively small screen and don’t mind that it lacks Dynamic Island, the dedicated camera button, and you’re willing to compromise a little on the camera, you can save a significant amount of money on this model.