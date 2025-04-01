With an investment of NIS 0.5M: Carter's chain opens a new flagship store at Big Fashion Glilot

Carter's, the leading American baby and children's brand owned by the H&O Group, is expanding and is now opening a flagship store in the new Big Fashion Glilot complex.

The American brand Carter's is the leading baby clothing brand in the U.S., known worldwide for its rich collections based on uncompromising quality, maximum safety, product innovation, and distinctive, up-to-date designs that have accompanied generations of babies for over 150 years. The brand manufactures and designs a wide range of items, from birth to first steps and up to kindergarten, with unique colors and prints, using the most advanced technologies and the highest safety standards in the world.

The new store spans an area of approximately 80 square meters, was opened with an investment estimated at about NIS 0.5 million, and was designed according to the American brand store concept in the U.S. It offers the largest selection of products and collections in Israel for babies aged NB to 24 months and items for children in sizes and ages ranging from 2 to 5.

Among Carter's rich collections, you can find maternity gift sets, bodysuits, overalls, outfits, dresses, skirts, shoes, swimsuits, pajamas, blankets, towels, hats, costumes, and a huge variety of fashion items alongside essential baby clothing and accessories.

Additionally, all Carter’s stores offer the full range of OshKosh collections for babies and children. The American brand OshKosh has upheld core values for over 100 years: Uncompromising design and quality, fashion and style that children love, a customer-first approach, and the delivery of real value every day by producing fashionable, safe, and high-quality products. Carter's flagship store at Big Fashion Glilot (credit: ASSAF LEV, official site)

In addition to baby and children's clothing collections, the store also offers the full SKIP*HOP collection—the leading American brand for developmental toys and accessories, aimed at making parenting as easy and enjoyable as possible while continuously developing essential products for parents and children, from diaper bags to feeding accessories, developmental games to bath toys.

SKIPHOP products are characterized by smart design, strict adherence to safety standards, uncompromising quality, and functional, aesthetic design. The SKIPHOP product collection includes toys and developmental products for babies and children according to developmental stages, stroller toys, maternity bags, kindergarten bags, feeding accessories, bath products, stroller accessories, diaper bags, play gyms, activity mats, and more. SKIP HOP - a kindergarten bag for NIS 100, a stainless steel drinking bottle for NIS 80, a lunch box for NIS 60, and a food jar for NIS 60 (credit: ASSAF LEVY)

According to Yossi Malka, CEO of the H&O Group, which operates the Carter’s chain in Israel: "We will continue expanding the Carter’s OshKosh network in Israel due to demand from target audiences. This is the 72nd store opened in Israel. During 2025, the network plans to open five more stores across the country."

The Carter's chain is operated in Israel by the H&O Group and currently has 72 stores and shop-in-shop locations within H&O stores.