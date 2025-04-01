Super-Pharm launches Israel’s first K-beauty department

Super-Pharm is introducing Israel’s first-of-its-kind K-Beauty department, which will gather the world’s top Korean skincare brands in one place. The department will be launched at the unique concept branch, Super-Pharm GALLERY, which recently opened in the BIG Glilot complex, and will later expand to branches nationwide.

The Korean beauty department launched by Super-Pharm will offer the largest variety of K-Beauty brands ever seen in Israel, bringing the Korean experience to a store near home. The department will feature iconic brands such as Beauty Of Joseon, BERRISOM, TIRTIR, AXIS-Y, SOME BY MI, and ELIZAVECCA. Additionally, two new K-Beauty brands will soon be introduced in Israel for the first time: SKIN1004 and MEDICUBE. More Korean skincare brands are expected to arrive in the future.

The Korean beauty industry (K-Beauty) is currently considered one of the most influential in the world, with an estimated sales volume exceeding $10 billion in 2024 and expected to reach approximately $15 billion in 2025. How dominant is Korea in the beauty market? In 2024, Korea surpassed France to become the number one exporter of cosmetic products to the U.S. According to Trendalytics data, weekly searches for "Korean skincare" increased by 168% this year compared to the previous year.

The roots of Korean skincare popularity run deep in Korean history. Many ingredients have been used since ancient times and are still present in today’s Korean skincare products. Koreans have long believed in the power of natural ingredients for skincare—an approach that remains relevant today with the widespread use of ginseng, green tea, herbal extracts, probiotics, and more.

Danny Luzon, Deputy CEO and VP of Commerce at Super-Pharm, stated: "The Korean beauty industry has become a global market leader, with Seoul now synonymous with skincare. The launch of Super-Pharm’s K-Beauty department is a game-changer for the Israeli skincare market. Super-Pharm is joining the ranks of leading beauty retailers worldwide by offering the most talked-about Korean skincare brands under one roof while delivering an international-level shopping experience in Israel."

Shiran Elitzur, Head of Imports and Brand Development at Super-Pharm, added: "Korean skincare products have been available at Super-Pharm for several years, and the decision to establish a dedicated department was a natural step. Our goal is to make the most innovative and sought-after beauty brands accessible to customers at a store near home. K-Beauty is much more than a trend—today, it’s impossible to talk about a skincare routine without recognizing the prominence of Korean brands."