Flying soon? This airline is giving passengers a fashionable gift

Air France has selected the French fashion house Jacquemus as the first designer with whom they will collaborate to produce pajamas and comfort wear for their first-class passengers. Travelers flying in Air France’s La Première class starting in spring 2025 will receive this luxurious addition, courtesy of the high-end brand.

Instead of taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the new business partners will produce clothing in four different sizes and with two different necklines, allowing passengers to choose the most comfortable option. The cotton sets will be available in red and blue versions, representing the classic French color palette. The first-class emblem is embroidered on the left chest, while the logos of Jacquemus and Air France are displayed prominently inside the collar—just like any other designer garment. For an extra touch of indulgence, the pajamas come with a red toiletry bag adorned with buttons featuring the house’s signature design.

Teasers about the collaboration have already been circulating on the social media pages of both major brands. “For decades, Air France has always set the standard for elegance in the travel experience. On March 18, you are all invited to discover our new La Première suite here. Who will be there?” read a post on Air France’s Instagram page, featuring images of past in-flight experiences. Jacquemus took a fashion-forward approach, sharing an Instagram Story to promote the exciting announcement, which included a stylish “from where I stand” inspiration shot. The image showcased an assortment of iconic pieces associated with the fashion label, along with items related to travel—such as a passport stamped with the brand’s logo, a boarding pass, and more.

In an official statement, Fabien Pelous, Air France’s Customer Experience Director, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Jacquemus and their innovative creativity to create a new comfort outfit exclusively available onboard La Première suites. Every detail matters in crafting an unforgettable travel experience, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to enhancing every moment.”