When your nightgown doubles as an outfit – you know you made a smart purchase

1. Bermuda Jeans by Maskit

What? The ‘BAILLY’ Bermuda shorts from the Israeli fashion house Maskit, in collaboration with UTR. Available in blue denim (as shown) or black, featuring a short cut with a slightly frayed hem—perfect for transitioning between warm seasons. We recommend pairing it with the most basic ribbed tank top and throwing an oversized button-down over it.

Price? NIS 599

Where? Brand stores and online

Leopard-print ballet flats by Steve Madden (credit: PR abroad)

2. Leopard-Print Ballet Flats by Steve Madden

What? Ultra-delicate flat mesh ballet flats with a bold leopard print and a front zipper strap, from the Spring 2025 collection, now in stores. A great option for those who occasionally want to spice up a standard look with a daring print while keeping it polished and feminine.

Price? NIS 299.90

Where? In stores, on the brand’s website, and at Terminal X Diamond bracelet by GiaGem (credit: courtesy of the brand)

3. Diamond Bracelet by GiaGem

What? As we approach Passover, the holiday of spring, it’s the perfect excuse to add another truly high-quality piece of jewelry to your collection. These 18k rose gold bracelets, set with Lozenge-cut diamonds (a unique rhombus-shaped cut), are from the boutique jewelry brand GiaGem, whose pieces have adorned the likes of Shir Elmaliach and Yonit Levi. The brand’s philosophy is to tailor each item to the customer’s style and budget.

Price? A single-stone bracelet for NIS 1,600, a five-stone bracelet for NIS 3,400

Where? Via Instagram or by phone: 054-4887485 Silk and lace nightgown by Intimissimi (credit: PR abroad)

4. Silk and Lace Nightgown by Intimissimi

What? When nightwear becomes a versatile outerwear option—you know you’ve made a smart buy. Take this slip dress, for example, available in olive green and black, made entirely of soft and incredibly pleasant satin silk (we touched it), with an ultra-sexy lace top section. Perfect as sensual lingerie, or as a base for an evening/event look—just add a stylish oversized blazer. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Price? NIS 699.90

Where? Brand stores Nuxe Super Anti-Aging Serum (credit: PR)

5. Nuxe Super Anti-Aging Serum

What? Nuxe lovers, step up! The luxury skincare brand has launched two revolutionary anti-aging products—a super serum for the face and another for the eyes (not pictured but worth searching for). This formula harnesses the power of 10 serums in one, working by stimulating the skin’s natural youth-restoring mechanisms. Within weeks, wrinkles and fine lines fade, dark spots lighten, and the skin appears firmer, more radiant, and glowing.

Price? NIS 480 for 30ml (face serum), NIS 335 for 15ml (eye serum)

Where? Selected Super-Pharm branches, Guilty website, and pharmacies Sunglasses by Carolina Lemke (credit: Simone Elmalem)

6. Sunglasses by Carolina Lemke

What? Minimalist lines shine in one of Carolina Lemke Berlin’s newest collection series. We especially loved the ultra-slim line, inspired by the ’90s, featuring a black oval frame that adds a modern touch with dark, statement silhouettes.

Price? NIS 259.90 (second pair at 50% off)

Where? Brand stores nationwide and online Pink striped button-down by Hoodies (credit: MEIR COHEN)

7. Pink Striped Button-Down by Hoodies

What? Here it is—the oversized men’s button-down that every woman needs, period. Made from 100% premium cotton, super trendy with a giant pocket, rounded hem, and delicate pink-and-white pinstripes. One item—endless styling possibilities. Also available in blue, beige, pastel yellow, and white (sizes XS-XL).

Price? NIS 169.90

Where? Brand stores and online