Cibus presents: The new browsing eperience

As part of Cibus' strategy, the company decided on a rebranding aimed at strengthening the brand and upgrading the customer experience. The new design, which includes an updated design, improved functions, and an intuitive user interface, reflects Cibus' commitment to offering innovative and advanced solutions in the employee benefits field (Pluxee).

The rebranding process is a significant challenge for any company seeking to renew its face without losing its original identity. Rebranding is not only a tool for visual design but also a way to convey values, vision, and a user experience that align with the brand's content worlds. When a company undergoes such a change, the task of creating the new branding for the app was entrusted to the Moxie studio, part of Aman Digital, which specializes in 360° solutions for defining, designing, and enhancing user experience (UI/UX), development, and establishing digital assets. The studio was tasked with translating Cibus' values into an advanced user experience that combines simplicity, comfort, and innovation.

The new screen focuses on visual minimalism. The new design includes balanced colors and custom icons that provide a pleasant and intuitive user experience. Additionally, a subtle graphic background was added to enrich the design without overwhelming the user's eyes. The new interface emphasizes simple and convenient navigation by displaying actions like mobile payments or QR codes in an accessible manner at the bottom of the screen.

The homepage (credit: PR)

The upgrade was carried out with the understanding that user experience is key to making information accessible. As such, the company offers users a simple, pleasant, and focused experience, aligned with the values of the new brand and their expectations from a modern app. The content is presented in an organized and clear manner, with a button layout that enhances navigation on the platform. The choice of a subtle color palette highlights the images of the dishes and relevant information without creating visual overload.

The transaction details screen also underwent a significant upgrade, aiming to make information clearer and more convenient for users. An organized interface was designed, with visual separation between transactions. Each transaction is displayed in a clear block that includes the business logo, date, amount, and additional information.

Meital Shaham, VP of Marketing and Product at Cibus Pluxee, noted: "Aman Digital wonderfully created a branding that emphasizes the user experience, focusing on making usage simpler, more efficient, and more enjoyable, while creating a modern and meticulous design interface that presents information clearly. The innovations were planned to streamline users' daily activities, save them time, and ensure a smooth and consistent experience tailored to their needs. The user-centered approach helps promote the revolution in the employee benefits world with the launch of our new digital wallet and strengthens Cibus' position as the leading company in Israel in the employee benefits sector." Meital Koren, Manager at Aman Digital (credit: Nick Kantor)

Meital Koren, Manager at Aman Digital, stated: "Aman Digital, like many companies in the Israeli market, are active users of Cibus themselves, which gave them a deep and accurate understanding of user needs and the experiences that required improvement. Throughout the process, we placed the user experience at the center, understanding that the goal was not only to upgrade the interface. Every detail in the new design was carefully selected to improve the user experience and make it more intuitive and efficient, without losing the familiar identity of the brand."