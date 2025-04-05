End to the headache of organizing a family trip: The package that will save you all the planning

Organizing an extended family trip or a trip with many friends is one of the most complex challenges in vacation planning. Coordinating different schedules, finding attractions that suit everyone, transportation from one point to another, and choosing accommodation that meets the needs of all participants – all these make planning a task that can take weeks and sometimes even lead to conflicts before the trip begins.

In an effort to address this challenge, Israir is launching for the first time a unique tourism product aimed at extended families or groups of friends: A private organized trip for groups of 15-19 people. The new service will be available for the Passover vacation and the summer months, aiming to create a shared and cohesive experience without worries.

As part of the new package, Israir provides not only the flights and hotel but also a minibus with a driver for the entire stay, starting from the airport pickup at the destination. The company also offers a detailed itinerary, including a daily schedule and two attractions at the destination.

Hila Harmolin Ronen, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Israir, explains: "As part of our desire to meet the needs and demands of our customers, many families, including all their relatives, or groups of friends can now create their own group composition, and we will take care of everything else, including personal service for a unique travel experience."

"To ease the organization of the vacation for a large group of people, we are launching a pre-organized vacation for Passover and the summer, during which we will provide a daily itinerary for tours, attractions, and a minibus with a driver for the entire holiday. Initially, we will focus on two selected destinations – Montenegro and Tbilisi, and later we will expand the vacation destinations," added Harmolin Ronen. Tbilisi (credit: PR)

The cost of the package to Tbilisi starts at $1,195 per person, and for Montenegro, it starts at $1,299 per person. The prices include flights, baggage (a 23 kg suitcase and a trolley for each passenger), hotel with breakfast, minibus with a driver, entrance to two attractions, and a customized tour program.

Is the price worth the service?

This is, of course, a question each group will need to consider based on their needs. On one hand, the price is not particularly cheap, but on the other hand, it includes many components that usually require separate organization: Flights, transfers, itinerary planning, and of course – the time and organizational effort saved, which could be worth a lot to the main trip organizer.