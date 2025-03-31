From ice baths to yoga classes: Everything to expect at Israel's largest wellness festival

Israel’s wellness festival, Wellfest, will take place for the fifth time at the end of May at Kfar Maccabiah in Ramat Gan, bringing a unique combination of health, movement, and mental well-being activities. Launched in 2020, the festival has become a cornerstone of the Israeli wellness industry, attracting over 25,000 participants over the years.

The event, scheduled for May 29-30, 2025, will span two concentrated days: Thursday from 17:00 to 22:30 and Friday from 9:00 to 16:00. The venue at Kfar Maccabiah, covering 50 dunams of green space, will be divided into several designated activity areas.

The central area will feature over 50 booths from businesses in the wellness industry, alongside three workshop and movement spaces offering activities at accessible prices. Participants can also enjoy a free alternative therapy zone offering massages, reflexology, acupuncture, and shiatsu.

Once again, the festival will include the ice bath area, bringing to Israel a global wellness trend that has proven effective in improving both physical and mental health. Additionally, the festival will feature a lecture area with top experts in the field, such as Dr. Gil Yosef Shachar from the Rambam Medicine Center and actor Daniel Gad. The main stage will host panels and live performances, and there will also be a food and chill-out area with comfortable seating. Other featured guests include Anat Harel, Ira Dolphin, Uri Meir Chizik, and more.

The festival organizers aim to make the world of wellness accessible to the general public and revolutionize how people experience it. The numbers speak for themselves: the last event recorded over 500,000 digital impressions and more than 20,000 website visits.

The choice of Kfar Maccabiah is no coincidence. The venue, considered Israel’s largest sports club, offers a combination of advanced sports facilities and a pastoral atmosphere in the heart of the country. Its strategic location, along with ample parking availability, makes it an ideal site for an event of this scale.

What began as a dream in 2020 has become an established institution in the local wellness industry. Now in its fifth year, the festival continues to expand and introduce new content while staying true to its original goal: making the world a better place, one event at a time.

