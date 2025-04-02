All the latest innovations in cookware under one roof

At Naaman, the cookware department is constantly expanding with innovative collections of pots and pans designed to upgrade the kitchen and hosting experience. All items are of premium quality and come in trendy colors that add interest and chic to every meal. Beyond advanced technology and excellent performance, Naaman's cookware is designed to be served directly at the table, naturally integrating as an essential part of the dining and hosting experience. Thus, they are not just functional kitchen tools but also decorative elements that complement the festive table setting, adding an elegant and inspiring touch.

Among the new collections featured in the Spring-Summer 2025 lineup, now available in stores and online:

Caserola – Advanced Technology Designed by Chef Assaf Granit

The beloved Caserola collection, designed and developed in collaboration with Chef Assaf Granit, gets a festive update with two new shades—mocha and cream—bringing Nordic style to the kitchen. Thanks to its lightweight casting, heat spreads quickly and evenly, enabling healthier and more efficient cooking. The innovative lid not only preserves juiciness and perfect flavors but also functions as an elegant serving stand directly on the table.

Lux – The Perfect Blend of Design and Functionality

The Lux collection delivers inspiring design alongside maximum functionality. It comes in soft pastel shades (green and pink), adding a breezy, springtime feel to the kitchen. The collection includes multi-purpose cooking pots, sauté pans, and frying pans with detachable handles at the press of a button—a perfect solution for oven use, easy cleaning, and space-saving storage.

Bright&Clear – Elegant Design, Perfect Performance

The Bright&Clear collection, fully induction-compatible, introduces innovative design for Passover 2025. The collection features luxurious pots and sauté pans in a light gray marble-like finish, complemented by gold handles for a sophisticated look. The unique lid includes a steam release opening and two closure modes—airtight or for easy pouring without lifting the lid. Additionally, the lid can be conveniently placed on the pot itself via a special recess in the handles—a smart and practical solution for everyday use and stylish table presentation.

Trinket – The Gem of the Kitchen

The Trinket collection is another exciting addition to the holiday lineup—a functional and stylish cast aluminum series in an exclusive champagne shade that makes any kitchen even more impressive. A clever and sleek feature—the uniquely designed lid allows the cooking spoon to rest on it comfortably, keeping the work surface clean and tidy.

Silvere – Strength and Durability for Years to Come

In recent years, there has been a clear trend of returning to stainless steel cookware, thanks to its health benefits, long-lasting durability, and ability to preserve the natural flavors of food. More and more cooks—both amateur and professional—are choosing stainless steel for its unbreakable nature, resistance to rust and wear, and non-reactivity with food acids, ensuring healthy cooking without any off-flavors. Naaman’s new Silvere collection brings all these benefits along with advanced technology for precise and convenient cooking. It is the ultimate choice for those seeking reliable, high-quality pots that will serve them faithfully in every recipe, in any kitchen, for years to come. Naaman, the Bright&Clear collection (credit: TAMI BAR SHAI)

Pressure cookers have become especially popular in recent years due to their ability to shorten cooking time, preserve the nutritional value of food, save energy, and enhance rich flavors. Whether for stews, legumes, or meats, a pressure cooker is the perfect choice for anyone who wants faster, healthier, and tastier meals.

Recognizing the growing demand, Naaman has launched a revolutionary collection of pressure cookers featuring an ultra-simple operation mechanism—with just two buttons. Instead of cumbersome mechanisms, the new cookers are designed for easy and convenient use, with an advanced one-handed locking system, a smart safety valve, and an adjustable pressure regulator that automatically maintains the ideal cooking temperature. Available in practical sizes of 6, 8, and 10 liters, these cookers are made from high-quality stainless steel (18/10) with a sealing ring that ensures an airtight closure. The multi-layered thermal base guarantees optimal heat conduction, and the internal measurement scale helps determine the exact amount of liquid needed for perfect cooking. Naaman, the Trinket collection (credit: TAMI BAR SHAI)

Selecting the right cookware can significantly enhance the cooking experience, but with such a wide variety available, it's important to know what to look for. First, match the tools to your personal cooking needs—whether you're an occasional cook or a passionate culinary enthusiast. Second, choose a material that suits your cooking style: stainless steel for intensive cooking, non-stick for light and low-oil dishes, cast iron for deep searing, or copper for precise temperature control. Additionally, stovetop compatibility is crucial—induction requires a magnetic base, while gas or glass cooktops offer more flexibility. Finally, consider budget and quality—premium cookware is a worthwhile long-term investment, but starting with a basic set and expanding over time is a smart approach. Choosing the right cookware ensures a more enjoyable, efficient, and healthy cooking experience.

For the holiday season, Naaman customers enjoy 40% off all items in the new collection with the purchase of two or more products. Available at Naaman stores nationwide and online. Offer valid until 04.05.25 or while supplies last. Cannot be combined with other promotions.