Decathlon kicks off summer with an extensive collection of sports accessories

Spring is already here, and summer is just around the corner—now is the time to get back in shape and prepare your body for the season. At Decathlon, high-quality products are offered at affordable prices, allowing everyone to start training and find exactly what suits them. Whether it’s a home workout or outdoor exercise, Decathlon provides everything needed to maintain a healthy lifestyle and train in style. With hundreds of products and accessories—from running shoes and weights to yoga mats, jump ropes, resistance bands, and pull-up bars—everyone can find the right equipment and turn every workout into a personal and precisely tailored experience.

Men’s and Women’s Running Shoes (NIS 179) – Shoes that provide excellent cushioning to reduce impact during running. The sole is made of IMEVA foam for shock absorption and maximum comfort. The shoes received a score of 8.2/10 for comfort in testing.

Door Pull-Up Bar (NIS 129) – A durable and sturdy pull-up bar for bodyweight exercises at home. It supports up to 100 kg without screws and up to 120 kg with screws. Its compact design allows for easy storage and tool-free assembly or disassembly. A perfect solution for strengthening the back, arms, and abdominal muscles.

20 kg Adjustable Dumbbell Set (NIS 149) – A portable dumbbell set that includes iron plates and metal bars with an adjustable range from 2 kg to 20 kg. The cast iron plates are highly durable, allowing users to customize the weight for a variety of exercises to strengthen the entire body.

8mm Yoga Mat (NIS 149) – A high-quality mat with excellent grip and 8mm thickness for maximum comfort. It comes with a carrying strap, making it easy to take to any workout, whether at home or in nature.

Breathable Women’s Running Shirt (NIS 29) – A lightweight T-shirt that’s a perfect upgrade for running. Made from breathable fabric that wicks away moisture and keeps you dry during workouts. The updated fit with a round neckline meets the expectations of many runners, providing comfort and style.

Rubber Jump Rope (NIS 34) – An effective way to burn calories and tone the body. The adjustable-length jump rope features ergonomic foam handles for a comfortable grip and efficient training.

Adjustable and Compact Parallel Bars (NIS 299) – A sturdy and versatile bodyweight training station for dips, push-ups, and leg raises. Adjustable to three heights: 79 cm, 86 cm, and 93 cm, and designed for easy storage.

8 kg Kettlebell with Rubber Base (NIS 119) – A multi-use kettlebell suitable for strength and cardio training, featuring a wide handle for maximum comfort. The rubber base ensures stability and protects the floor, making it a perfect solution for varied and comprehensive workouts.

Pilates Resistance Band (NIS 44) – Decathlon's most durable Pilates band, transforming any workout into a full-body experience. Measuring 1.90 m in length, it offers resistance that increases exercise intensity, helping to align and stabilize the spine while effectively improving muscle tone.