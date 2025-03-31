With an investment of NIS 1 Million: Golbary launches a new concept store

The Golbary (GOLBARY) fashion house is currently launching its new concept branch in Israel, at the Big Fashion Glilot complex, with an investment estimated at approximately NIS 1 million. Golbary's new flagship store is centrally located in the complex, spanning an area of about 120 square meters, and joins the network's 84 stores across the country.

The store is designed as a fashion boutique in a contemporary European style, presenting an innovative approach to the shopping experience. It is characterized by white, clean, and neutral tones, with delicate touches of color in the furniture and items. The store incorporates the women's Spring-Summer 2025 collection along with a variety of fashion items divided into designated areas, such as suits, dresses, jeans, fashion accessories, and more, displayed on specially selected furniture and elements that highlight the showcased items.

Additionally, the new flagship store introduces technological innovation that integrates the brand's physical stores with its online platform.

According to Moshe Golbary, CEO of Golbary: "We are proud to launch Golbary’s concept store in the new Big complex. The new store reflects the brand’s strategy to offer the Israeli customer an efficient, convenient, and environmentally friendly shopping experience, combining the atmosphere and feel of a European fashion boutique." He added, "We are confident that Big Fashion Glilot, Israel's new fashion complex, will become one of the leading shopping and entertainment centers in Israel, serving thousands of customers daily. We will offer a variety of different and diverse content for our customers, including the launch of special collections, women's events, and more."

The GOLBARY chain is owned by brothers David, Moshe, and Yaakov Golbary and has a nationwide presence in Israel, with 84 branches.