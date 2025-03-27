The New Sensation in the Events Industry

Last summer, Gamos—Greek for “wedding”—opened its doors in Park Israel, Ma’ale Adumim, following an investment of approximately 100 million shekels. In a short time, it has become a game-changer for couples tying the knot, as well as for those seeking to host private or corporate events. For anyone planning an event in 2025, it’s worth noting that the calendar is nearly fully booked. In fact, the venue’s team is now setting its sights on 2026. We sat down for an interview with Hanan Bliti, one of the co-founders behind Israel’s most talked-about new venue.

Hello Hanan, what led you to establish Gamos , and what sets this venue apart?

“Gamos is the result of a long and passionate journey—over 30 years of experience in the events industry came together in this project. We’ve seen the evolution of the market and always aimed to create something new and impressive that truly responds to changing demands. Gamos was never meant to be ‘just another venue’; it was envisioned as a comprehensive experience—luxury, innovation, exceptional cuisine, unmatched service, and breathtaking desert views. Our goal was to create a space where every type of event—be it a lavish wedding, corporate gathering, or private function—could be executed flawlessly.”

(credit: ELI COBIN)

What’s unique about the design and location of Gamos?

“Our design philosophy was to consider every single detail, big or small, to craft an unforgettable experience. Every design line, furniture piece, and accessory was chosen with meticulous care. Located in Park Israel, the venue offers mesmerizing desert scenery, which adds a magical dimension to every celebration. We feature two distinct event areas on separate sides of the property: one includes a grand hall and garden for events of up to 1,000 guests, with an elegant acoustic partition that transforms the space for more intimate gatherings. On the other side is our luxurious resort. Each side offers a unique ambiance, but together they create a complete and versatile event experience. And beyond the beauty, the location is also highly accessible to guests from Jerusalem, central Israel, and surrounding areas.”

How does Gamos differ from other venues in the industry?

“Gamos is more than a venue—it’s a full-service experience. What sets us apart is the dual-complex concept: one side is designed for large-scale events like weddings and family celebrations, while the resort side features 33 luxurious suites, a heated pool overlooking the desert, a spa with dry and wet saunas, children’s playrooms, a synagogue, and ample parking. Guests can not only celebrate here but also stay overnight and enjoy premium accommodations. It’s like having a private hotel for your event.”

“Sound and lighting are also key to a successful event. We’ve invested in state-of-the-art technology to provide one of the most advanced sound and lighting systems in the industry—elements that elevate the atmosphere and the overall guest experience.”

(credit: ELI COBIN)

How does the Bliti family contribute to the success of Gamos?

“We came into this project with over three decades of experience. Each of us brings knowledge, expertise, and genuine passion for the events world. From culinary arts to large-scale production, we’re deeply involved in the daily operations and make sure every detail meets our highest standards.”

Would you say Gamos has become a sought-after destination for people from Jerusalem and central Israel?

“Absolutely. Since opening, Gamos has quickly become one of the most in-demand venues in Israel—not just in Ma’ale Adumim, but across Jerusalem and the central region. We’re proud to create unforgettable experiences that guests carry with them for a lifetime. We’re seeing strong interest from couples, families, and organizations looking for top-tier events, and we’re here to deliver exactly that.”

What are the benefits of offering two distinct types of event spaces within one complex?

"Our biggest advantage is flexibility. Every event has unique needs, and Gamos is equipped to meet them all. We have the grand hall for prestigious, large-scale events like weddings and conferences, and on the other side, a boutique resort ideal for intimate gatherings, family events, or corporate stays. Each side offers a different vibe, and together they form the perfect, all-encompassing event destination."

(credit: ELI COBIN)

What can guests expect in terms of the culinary experience at Gamos?

“Our culinary offering is one of our signature features. We never compromise on quality. The food at Gamos is modern, creative, and absolutely delicious. We rely on fresh, top-tier ingredients and bring real passion to every dish, with the goal of crafting a culinary experience that guests won’t forget.”

You invested 100 million shekels in Gamos. What are your hopes for the future—as a family and as a business?

“Our vision is to build on what we’ve already achieved and continue evolving. We’re not resting on our laurels—there’s always room to improve and innovate. We want Gamos to become the go-to venue for anyone in Israel planning a celebration. Whether it’s a couple planning a wedding or a company planning a retreat, we want to be the first name that comes to mind.”

(credit: ELI COBIN)

Gamos now offers a unique, immersive design experience for couples planning their wedding. How did this idea come about, and why did you choose to partner with Sean Belayesh?

“We wanted to elevate the planning experience and give couples the chance to interact with real-life design concepts—not just browse digital catalogs. So we created a rich, cutting-edge design center where couples can explore options in person—from basic canopies to high-end décor. They can touch materials, see how the lighting works, and really experience the possibilities. This makes the decision-making process easier, more confident, and far more enjoyable.”

“We felt there was a gap to be filled in design experience, and Sean Belayesh was the obvious choice—he’s a leader in his field. He created designs that perfectly reflect the spirit of Gamos, both for the resort and the grand event spaces. Our aim is to offer couples impeccable, uncompromising design, and with Sean on board, we’ve gained real expertise. We’re thrilled about the collaboration—it’s a fantastic way to bring event design to life and make each celebration even more unique.”

Finally, what would you say to someone considering hosting their event at Gamos?

“I’d tell them to simply come and visit—no appointment necessary. Just drop by and see for yourself. There’s a reason Gamos has become one of the most sought-after venues in Israel in such a short time. Anyone who chooses us gets a 360-degree experience. Our dedicated team will surround you with care and professionalism, taking responsibility for every detail, big and small, to make your event truly unforgettable. We pour our hearts into every aspect—from quality to atmosphere—and promise an extraordinary event for every guest. At Gamos, every celebration is a one-of-a-kind experience.”

This article was written in cooperation with Gamos