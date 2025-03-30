With an investment of approximately NIS 1.6 million: SACARA chain opens a new concept store

After opening five new branches in the past month across the country—in BIG Fashion Glilot, Cinema Mall Lev HaMifratz, Dimri Center Dimona, BIG Complex Or Akiva, and the Carmi Gat branch in Kiryat Gat—SACARA is now opening another store with an innovative design concept at Azrieli Mall in Holon.

The new branch was opened with an investment estimated at approximately NIS 1.6 million, spanning an area of about 140 square meters. It was designed with a new look that combines a shopping experience, accessibility, and a modern appearance, with an emphasis on showcasing the brand’s rich and diverse range of products across various categories, including makeup, facial and body care, toiletries, perfumes, hair products, nail care, accessories, and more.

Over the years, SACARA stores have undergone several upgrades and adaptations, and this week, the chain is launching a new and refreshing design concept that aligns with the spirit of the current era. The new design reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and enhancing the shopping experience while maintaining the brand’s values.

The design process involved collaboration with top designers in the industry, focusing on several key parameters:

Color Palette: The color scheme was adjusted to be less dominant and more harmonious. The incorporation of nude tones provides a light and refreshing feel, contributing to the store’s modern atmosphere.

Furniture Design: The black wooden cabinets were replaced with lightweight metal units combined with illuminated Perspex partitions featuring concealed LED lighting. The new design maintains a distinction between different product categories and highlights the products themselves, with the white units becoming a central element in the space.

Lighting: Special emphasis was placed on the store’s general lighting, alongside integrated LED lighting in various fixtures, aimed at highlighting the products and giving them an impressive presence.

Screens: A large LED screen wall has been installed in the store, serving as an attraction point and enhancing the shopping experience.

Ittai Zamir, CEO of SACARA, stated: “SACARA is significantly expanding in various regions across the country to increase its presence in cities where there is demand for the brand. Recently, we have opened five new branches as part of SACARA’s strategy to make its wide range, service, quality, and attractive pricing more accessible to Israeli consumers.”

According to him, “The new SACARA concept store opening this week in Holon will serve as the model for future stores to be opened.”