Sony’s major announcement for screen enthusiasts: Its new technology is on the way

Sony Corporation has announced the development of an innovative display system based on high-density LED backlighting with individual control over the three primary colors—Red (R), Green (G), and Blue (B)—designed for use in large screens.

Sony stated that the system allows each RGB color to emit light independently, resulting in exceptional color purity and the ability to reproduce images with a wide and vibrant color range. Additionally, the system is equipped with Sony’s exclusive advanced backlight control technology, designed to maximize panel performance.

The company explained that this technology enables precise reproduction of subtle shades and smooth light transitions across all areas of the screen, even in exceptionally large displays. In the field of cinema, image quality plays a crucial role in conveying the artistic intent of creators, where color accuracy, black depth, and brightness levels are critical for delivering scenes with true-to-life realism.

LED lighting in Sony screens (credit: PR)

Sony’s new display system is designed to enhance these elements. The company has extensive experience in the professional content industry, supporting color accuracy preservation through professional color grading monitors and standards used in film studios. The new display system, set to enter mass production in 2025, is intended for integration into both consumer televisions and professional content creation monitors.

The system offers exceptional color purity by allowing each LED light to emit its color independently. Sony also highlighted that the combination of high-density LED lighting with sophisticated backlight control provides outstanding color performance, ensuring uniform rendering of delicate shades across the entire screen. Additionally, the system includes an intelligent function that optimally allocates lighting intensity for each color channel according to the displayed content.