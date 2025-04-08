The deals and new home items

Ahead of Passover, Brimag, the importer of the LG brand in Israel, is launching a festive promotion: When purchasing an LG four-door refrigerator, customers will receive up to 2,000 shekels in shopping vouchers for the Golf & Co. chain. The promotion is valid from March 24, 2025, until April 11, 2025, or while supplies last.

The promotion will take place at Traklin Electric, retail chains, private stores, and authorized e-commerce sites. The terms of the promotion and the voucher redemption details are subject to the regulations on the website. FOX HOME (credit: DANIEL LAYLA)

FOX HOME is launching its Passover holiday table design, based on the Bloom table story. This table offers a unique, stunning, and fresh design experience that combines delicate springtime blooming—flowers and smoky pastel colors—with a contemporary, versatile, and bold look. It draws inspiration from worlds of blooming, romance, renewal, and budding, incorporating a modern interpretation that is not solely classic.

For table setting, one can combine a white porcelain dinnerware set with wavy edges and a glossy rim, along with a set of greenish-transparent glassware featuring a matte gold rim. The wavy edges have been present for several seasons, and this spring, the element receives an impressive, three-dimensional boost, enhancing the sense of movement and bringing a rhythm and flow to the table. The dinnerware sets include appetizer plates, main course plates, individual bowls, and serving bowls.

Three-dimensional floral napkin rings in smoky pastel shades will add a delicate and romantic touch, while those who wish to take the design a step further can set the table with colorful rings featuring a luxurious mini-bouquet that will steal the spotlight. Lovers of uniqueness will incorporate glass serving plates with oversized, colorful floral prints alongside matching personal plates in the same design. Complementing the tableware, a designed wine decanter with a greenish gradient and a gold-rimmed finish will be presented alongside a matching carafe and festive glasses.

The holiday table will also include complementary decorative items, such as gold candlesticks in varying heights with floral finishes or uniform-design candlesticks in different heights. A tall frosted glass vase with gold stripes along its length will suit a fresh flower arrangement and serve as an elegant addition alongside twisted candles in cream and purple hues in two sizes.

The rich textiles of the table consist of a glittery tablecloth and runner in cream and green tones or tablecloths featuring large water-flower prints in smoky pastel colors. Newpan (credit: PR)

Newpan, one of Israel’s leading electrical appliance importers, is unveiling its innovative product collection for spring and Passover 2025. With an emphasis on smart technology, maximum convenience, and elegant design, Newpan brings the next generation of kitchen and home appliances—enabling every family to enjoy perfect hosting and an advanced cooking experience.

According to Yaron Tzfadia, CEO of Newpan: "We are proud to launch the Passover and Spring 2025 collection, which includes a wide range of home and kitchen electrical appliances that combine innovation, quality, and maximum convenience. Among the new products, you will find powerful vacuum cleaners, advanced screens, innovative ironing solutions, smart refrigerators, mixers and food processors for precise cooking, speakers with exceptional sound quality, and more. Newpan continues to bring consumers the world's leading brands and technologies to make the home and kitchen experience more convenient, advanced, and enjoyable."

Ido Shani, VP of Marketing at Newpan, added: "We anticipate a significant increase of approximately 20%-25% in sales ahead of Passover, as Israeli consumers continue to upgrade their homes and kitchens and invest in advanced, high-quality electrical appliances. We are confident that our diverse new products, as well as our existing and popular ones, will meet the needs of anyone looking to upgrade their home or purchase a practical and stylish gift for the holiday."

Promotions and New Products

Golf & Co. (credit: Eran Salem) Golf & Co. is offering a promotion on its new collection in stores and online—40% off selected items until April 15, 2025. The offer applies to online customers and in-store for club members and new sign-ups. No double discounts apply, and the promotion is subject to its terms.

Available at Golf & Co. stores nationwide and online. COOK AND BAKE (credit: TAL TERRY)

The leading multi-brand chain in cooking, baking, and hosting, COOK AND BAKE, presents a variety of holiday gift sets for Passover at particularly attractive prices—up to 70% off online and in stores.

For the full list of promotions, click here. The Jean Cocteau plate collection by Roche Bobois (credit: PR)

The Jean Cocteau plate collection by Roche Bobois is now available at Pitaro Hecht.

Roche Bobois is one of the standout brands at Pitaro Hecht showrooms and is considered one of the most prominent and esteemed names in the international home design world. Alongside the brand's impressive furniture collections, there is also a unique plate collection that pays homage to the legendary French artist Jean Cocteau—an interdisciplinary figure in film, poetry, theater, and fine arts.

The plates are adorned with Cocteau’s famous linear drawings, featuring mythological figures, poetic symbols, and delicate abstract lines.

ROCHE BOBOIS - Available at Pitaro Hecht: 60 Medinat Hayehudim St., Herzliya Pituach, DCITY Complex, Ma’ale Adumim.

Discounted Prices:

Round bowl – NIS 2,800

Small face plate – NIS 1,100

Large face plate – NIS 1,400

Square tray – NIS 3,500

Discounts apply to a special sale from April 6, 2025, to April 21, 2025.