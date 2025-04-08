We tested: Washing machine with a capsule compartment – gimmick or true innovation?

Let’s face it – washing machines aren’t exactly the stars of the technology world. They’re there, quietly (or loudly), doing their job, and we ignore them until there’s a weird smell in the towel. But then AEG introduced the LF83944OM – a new machine that promises to bring order (both literal and figurative) to a field we’ve come to take for granted. The innovation? A dedicated compartment for gel capsules. You don’t throw them into the drum, don’t hope they’ll dissolve properly – you simply place them in the compartment, and the machine releases them at the exact right moment.

Sounds cool, but does it really change the result? Or is it just another feature that looks good in an ad and gets forgotten after two washes? We went out to test it, were curious, a little skeptical – and came back with conclusions. And also with a white shirt that was grayer than we remembered. An innovative compartment for capsules (credit: Yinon Ben Shushan)

Design

From the first glance, it’s clear that AEG didn’t skimp on design. The LF83944OM looks modern, minimalist, and a bit like it could launch laundry into space if you press the wrong button. The white front with the large black door exudes sophistication, and the well-designed sides give the impression of a high-quality product that also looks good – not a given in a world where most washing machines still look like oversized toasters.

The control panel includes a central dial for selecting programs, clear buttons (including a 20-minute quick wash for those who remember they need to do laundry half an hour before leaving), a digital screen showing remaining time, spin speed, temperature, and a few other touch buttons for everyday use. It’s easy to understand what’s going on, even if you’re the type to just “press and pray.”

But the highlight, and this is really interesting, is the detergent drawer. Alongside the regular compartments for liquid and fabric softener, there’s a dedicated spot for gel capsules – marked as “Capsules” with a clear label. You simply place the capsule there (not inside the drum, for the first time!), and the machine takes care of releasing it at the exact right moment. Not only is it convenient, but it also protects the fabric – at least on paper.

Simple operation, surprisingly quiet, and capsules – as they should be

The machine’s interface may look high-tech at first glance, but in practice – everything is very simple. A dial for selecting programs, clear buttons, and a digital display that shows exactly what’s going to happen. Nothing complicated, and you don’t need to read the manual to understand what to do – and that’s definitely a plus.

But where I was really surprised – was the quietness. Even when I selected a spin at 1,400 RPM, the machine remained completely calm. No shaking, no jolting, and mostly – almost no noise. The spin is quiet, gentle, even pleasant to the ear. Not “relative” quiet – genuinely quiet. You can easily talk on the phone in the same room and not even notice it’s working.

And now for the capsules – which is really the main point here. Instead of throwing the capsule into the drum and hoping for the best, you simply place it in the dedicated compartment, press the “Capsules” button (marked with the letter C), and that’s it. The machine already knows when to release it into the water. In the past, with regular machines, if the capsule got buried under a thick towel or got stuck between jeans – it didn’t always dissolve properly, and I would discover plastic residue that didn’t melt. Here? That doesn’t happen. Every load comes out clean, fragrant, and the capsule simply does its job – no tricks. The LF83944OM washing machine (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Spacious drum – room for everyone

If you’ve ever tried to fit a set of sheets into an old machine and then struggled to close the door – you’ll appreciate the capacity here. With a 9 kg drum, the machine easily accommodates an average family, including larger loads – bedding, summer blankets, weekend towels – without cramming, and without trying to get too clever. It feels like there’s “air” inside, which also improves the quality of the wash itself. It’s not the biggest on the market, but definitely sufficient – especially considering it doesn’t take up more physical space than a regular machine.

Advanced features – not only pretty, but they work

Aside from the impressive design and simple operation, the LF83944OM comes with a few features that really enhance the user experience. First, UniversalDose technology with the dedicated compartment for capsules – which we've already talked about – really changes the game.

ProSteam – a feature that releases steam into the drum at the end of the wash. The result: Fewer wrinkles, less need for ironing, and also a great way to refresh clothes that aren’t really dirty.

PreciseWash – sensors that measure the amount of clothes and adjust the operation time, water, and electricity accordingly. Quiet, precise, and efficient.

Quick wash program – 59 minutes at 30°C, with surprisingly good results.

Remote control via an app – for those who like to operate the washing machine from the office or just play with their phone while the laundry’s running.

The bottom line – who is this for?

The AEG LF83944OM isn’t here to turn the laundry world upside down, but it does manage to innovate where most other machines have just stood still. A dedicated compartment for capsules, surprisingly quiet operation, simple controls, and modern design – all of these create a user experience that’s different, a bit smarter, and much more convenient.

This machine is especially suited for those who have already gotten used to capsules and want maximum results with minimal hassle. If you’re no longer into pouring gel, measuring amounts, and praying that the capsule will dissolve properly – this is definitely a worthy solution. And even if you just want a quiet, powerful, and convenient machine – it will meet your expectations.

The official price is NIS 4,290 (with 5 years of warranty for an additional NIS 199 with a special Passover offer) – not cheap, but in the range of reasonable for high-quality washing machines. The bottom line? A great machine, that brings a true sense of innovation to the home – without noise, without headaches, and with results that show on the clothes.