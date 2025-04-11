Retro, pastel colors or gold? What are the trends for summer 2025?

The vast variety of designs and styles in the watch world allows for choosing a watch that reflects each individual's personality, with a broad selection of straps – from metal to leather – alongside a wide range of designs – from classic to bold and modern, allowing everyone to find the watch that suits them, while maintaining fashion and personal style.

Back to Retro with a Nod to the Present

As part of the nostalgic wave characterizing the fashion world, and especially the watch market, retro watches are making a comeback ahead of the upcoming summer. Watches with designs reminiscent of the 70s and 80s are returning with large dials, bold numerals, warm colors, and shiny metal straps. Although the design language draws inspiration from the past, the new models offer modern mechanisms, smart technologies, and higher durability, making the combination of nostalgia and functionality a popular choice among young audiences looking for uniqueness in their watch selections.

Pastel or Dark Colors?

Leather straps continue to hold their place as a classic and appreciated option in the watch world. However, the upcoming summer brings a new interpretation: alongside traditional shades – dark brown, black, and gray – soft pastel shades such as powder pink, light blue, and mint green appear, with the choice of these colors reflecting a broader design trend striving for freshness, lightness, and a soft presence, while maintaining a sense of quality and natural materiality.

Minimalism Refuses to Leave

One of the prominent trends that continues to accompany the watch world in the upcoming summer season is minimalism. Watches with clean designs, simple dials, minimal markings, and sometimes even the complete absence of numbers – all reflect a design approach that prioritizes balance, precision, and simplicity over visual clutter. This style aligns with broader trends in design that advocate for precise consumption and a clean aesthetic.

The Drama of Contrast: Gold and Dark Colors

Another interesting trend is the combination of gold colors – classic yellow or rose gold – with dark and rich shades such as black, navy blue, and olive green. The contrast between the shiny metal and the dark background creates a sense of luxury and elegance, giving the watch a dominant appearance. This design is especially suitable for formal events or evening hours, and it aligns with general trends where contrast plays a role in creating visual interest and standing out in space.

Bold Colors: The Watch as the Center of Attention

Another rising trend is fashion watches in striking colors – vivid orange, electric blue, bright green, or bold red – meaning these watches are not just functional tools but also serve as fashionable and design pieces. For audiences looking for a way to express themselves and highlight their personal style, this could be an ideal choice, alongside a connection to trends like bold and dominant colors in space. In this case, the watch is not just an accessory – it is the focal point of the look.

The upcoming summer season highlights that watch design continues to be fertile ground for innovation, inspiration, and personal interpretation. Whether it’s precise minimalism, bold colors, or retro designs full of character – the watch remains a fashionable item with significance, and the combination of fashion, design, and personal style will continue to accompany us in the upcoming season.